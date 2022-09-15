ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Call for passengers to be guaranteed compensation for delayed and cancelled flights as Qantas warns of even more major travel chaos during school holidays and footy finals

Calls are mounting for airlines to guarantee compensation for travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed. Australian airports have been in chaos for months with far more passengers than usual told their flights were rescheduled or cancelled altogether. Staff shortages, the Covid pandemic, technical issues, and the weather were...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

140,000 call for permanent Bank Holiday in honour of the Queen - would you like to see this introduced?

Around 140,000 people have now far signed a petition calling for a permanent Bank Holiday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. And the number is quickly growing. The campaign has gathered momentum following the death of the Queen on September 8. The petition lauds Her Majesty as "the world's most popular monarch" and the "most constant symbol of Great Britain".
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Linus Business#Oag#Jet2 Com
buckinghamshirelive.com

Motorists are still paying too much for petrol, insists RAC

As fuel prices shot up motorists cut back on road trips so they could fill up less often and put smaller amounts of petrol into their tanks. Petrol prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contributing to the rising cost of living crisis facing the UK. That sparked an...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Change coming to pay-at-pump petrol stations as drivers charged up to £100 before filling up

Petrol stations and supermarkets are introducing a "hold charge" to make sure drivers have enough funds to fill up their fuel tanks. The change will be rolled out to every petrol station in the UK now a payment scheme trialled in selected locations has ended. As reported by WalesOnline, the change means customer's debit or credit cards will be temporarily charged up to £100 by retailers.
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Claim your FREE National Trust Family Day Pass - 70,000 to give away!

From woodland walks and wild moorland to towering castles and sprawling stately homes, the National Trust has more than 500 incredible places to explore. And you can claim a FREE visit to one of its spectacular sites this autumn with our family day pass giveaway. We’ve got 70,000 passes to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy