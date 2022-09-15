Top fish and chip award sees 40 of UK's best chippys battle it out - see if your local made the list

Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Queen’s funeral to be shown on big screens at these venues across UK
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is to be shown on big screens at venues and public parks across the UK. Thousands of mourners are expected to turn up to view the event at locations across the country. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
140,000 call for permanent Bank Holiday in honour of the Queen - would you like to see this introduced?
Around 140,000 people have now far signed a petition calling for a permanent Bank Holiday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. And the number is quickly growing. The campaign has gathered momentum following the death of the Queen on September 8. The petition lauds Her Majesty as "the world's most popular monarch" and the "most constant symbol of Great Britain".
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bucks businesses to have Royal Warrant status automatically reviewed following the Queen's death
You'd be forgiven for not knowing about the Buckinghamshire companies that have been awarded a rare Royal Warrant. It allows businesses to use the Royal crests symbol and is and its 'by appointment to The Queen' wording. It is a rare sight that few businesses can claim. The Royal Warrant...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Trust gardens in Buckingham, High Wycombe and Aylesbury that are perfect for a late summer stroll
September is like one of those old-school ice pops in the long plastic pouch. You have to suck out the last drops of summery sweetness and really appreciate it before all the colour goes. It’s a strange, nostalgic month that you need to fill with activity and outings to stop...
RELATED PEOPLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Morrisons opening times for Queen's funeral as shops and cinemas to close as mark of respect
Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will be among firms shutting their doors on Monday, due to the Queen's funeral. It was announced last week that the funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, which will also be a bank holiday. As a result, a raft of the country's biggest...
Comments / 0