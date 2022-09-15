Read full article on original website

Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several animal rights advocates were protesting outside of the Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning. Protestors told Western Mass News that it saddens them that year after year their still fighting the same issue. “Wild animals do not belong in this fair...It’s unnecessary to have animals in...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.

Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin
After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.

Longmeadow hosts second annual Pride Festival
“It means the world, it’s a proud day for Puerto Ricans. It’s just a day of pride,” said Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila. This week, we're getting answers from Tony Cignoli, the president at A.L. Cignoli Company Political, Governmental, and Media Consultants on the Massachusetts primary results, the impact of women voters in the November election, and the mid-term election across the country.

Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
WNE ranked among the best Universities in the nation
Western New England University (WNE) has been named among the best Universities in the Nation by U.S. News & World News.
Longmeadow man sentenced in tax evasion cases that date back as far as 2006
SPRINGFIELD – A Longmeadow man who pleaded guilty to evading more than $16 million in tax payments in Connecticut and operating an illegal check cashing business in Springfield will serve a year of probation in a case that dates back more than a dozen years. Satish Kumar, 67, was...

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
It was military appreciation day on Friday at The Big E, which means vendors and Veteran support services were set up along the Avenue of States.
The Big E features numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options
The Big E's first weekend is wrapping up and 22News went in search of new and returning foods to find at the fairgrounds.

Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
Ignoring the MA ‘Move Over’ Law Could Cost You Some Bucks, Who Needs That?
Sometimes when I'm driving throughout the Berkshires whether it's Pittsfield Road (Route 20) or Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or Route 8 in Cheshire, I'll have an ambulance or an emergency approach me from behind, and immediately, I'll pull over to the side of the road so they can attend to the situation at hand. There have been times in the Berkshires where I have seen ambulance vehicles approach other motorists and those motorists don't pull over.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
