Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
The Verge
The DEA is investigating Done over ADHD drug prescriptions
Telehealth startup Done, which prescribes ADHD medication like Adderall, is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. The investigation is part of an ongoing crackdown on mental health companies using telemedicine to prescribe controlled substances, a category that includes stimulants like Adderall and addictive painkillers like OxyContin. The DEA is also investigating telehealth company Cerebral over its prescribing practices. That company announced it would stop prescribing drugs in that category in May.
MedicalXpress
Study finds higher complication rate after heart attack in people with autoimmune disease
After a heart attack, people with an autoimmune disease were more likely to die, develop heart failure or have a second heart attack compared to people without an autoimmune disease, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis,...
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Muscle models mimic diabetes, inform personalized medicine
Abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) levels can result in type 2 diabetes when things go awry with the body's skeletal muscle, which plays a key role in regulating glucose. Scientists are using in vitro (in a dish) skeletal muscle engineering to gain a better understanding of the complex genetic and environmental factors underlying diabetes. This involves putting lab-grown, healthy skeletal muscle tissues in a state resembling diabetes—high glucose and high insulin—or growing skeletal muscle from diabetic patients' muscle stem cells.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
MedicalXpress
Long-term study determines recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage
The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
Healthline
What Type of Leukemia Causes an Enlarged Spleen?
Leukemia and many other blood disorders can cause your spleen to enlarge. Doctors divide leukemia into four primary categories:. chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) All types of leukemia can lead to an enlarged spleen, but it generally occurs more...
MedicalXpress
Combined therapy for diabetes improves effect of insulin-alternative in mice
A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has discovered a new treatment for type 1 diabetes that uses leptin, a hormone secreted by fat cells. Treating mice models of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (a condition found primarily in type 1 diabetes) with a combination of leptin and a drug called PTP1B inhibitor, they found that blood glucose levels normalized without the use of insulin.
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
docwirenews.com
Long-term Impact of Cushing Disease on Quality of Life and Cognition
Given ongoing comorbidities and treatments in patients with Cushing disease in long-term remission, the specific impact of hypercortisolism on impaired cognition and quality of life (QOL) “remains debatable,” according to Emilie Pupier and colleagues in an article published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The authors examined patients with Cushing...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Thrombotic risk with contraceptives; multimorbidity in night workers
Combined oral contraceptives were associated with an increased risk for thrombotic events in women with obesity, according to a recent review. Researchers found that the risk for cardiovascular events, primarily venous thromboembolism, was 12 to 24 times higher among women with obesity who used combined oral contraceptives compared with those who did not have obesity and did not take combined oral contraceptives. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the gene that manages the transportation of zinc, an essential dietary micronutrient, out of cells is responsible for the disorder, called hypomyelinating leukodystrophy. The research, jointly led by Dr. Quasar Padiath at the University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Anju Shukla at the Kasturba Medical College in India, is reported in the journal Brain.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify drug that mimics effects of exercise on muscle and bone
Maintaining a regular workout routine can help you look and feel great—but did you know that exercise also helps maintain your muscles and bones? People who are unable to engage in physical activity experience weakening of the muscles and bones, a condition known as locomotor frailty. Recently, researchers in Japan have identified a new drug that may aid in the treatment of locomotor frailty by inducing similar effects as exercise.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Getting Your A1C to Target
By now, hopefully you’ve realized how important knowing your A1C result is, as well as what the result means, and how often to get an A1C test. Now comes the not-so-easy part: how to lower it, if it’s above your target. Lowering your A1C often takes a multi-pronged effort, and typically involves a combination of medication and lifestyle factors. Let’s take a closer look at what’s involved in getting your A1C to target.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Comments / 0