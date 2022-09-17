ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs. Miami football preview, prediction

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRt3O_0hwhSFGW00

Texas A&M hosts Miami in a battle of ranked, non-conference teams both looking to avoid a costly early season loss in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

All of a sudden, Texas A&M is in a must-win situation. Coming in as a College Football Playoff hopeful off a historic recruiting effort, the Aggies are 1-1 and coming off a home loss to unranked Appalachian State.

Miami is still perfect through 2 games, but played an unranked Southern Miss a little too close at home last weekend.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's game.

Texas A&M vs. Miami football preview, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Miami

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Texas A&M -6

O/U: 44.5

Moneyline: MIA +175 A&M -210

FPI pick: Miami 53.8%

What you need to know

1. A&M has to get aggressive. The numbers from last week are jarring: Haynes King threw for 97 yards for no scores and went under 5 ypa for a QB rating of 21.3. The Ags ran for 83 yards and a score, and no receiver got to 50 yards on the day. In total, A&M had 186 yards, was 2 of 8 on third down, and held the ball for 18 minutes. King has a good enough arm to dish to Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith on the perimeter, and the Canes' corners can be beat. Devon Achane is under 4 ypc in 2 games. Jimbo Fisher is paid the big money to fix this.

2. Miami will test Aggies' secondary. So far, the early returns on Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke are as advertised. Working in new OC Josh Gattis' system, Van Dyke has hit on 73% of his passes, connected with 12 receivers, and heads an offense that averages 9.0 yards per play, can spread things out, and works well in space. Miami runs well, too: Henry Parrish and Thaddius Franklin have 7 TDs between them and the backfield is good for 5.3 ypc.

3. And the Aggies will test Miami's. The Hurricanes' back seven is untested so far in 2 games and had its weaknesses a year ago. And it hasn't faced anything like Ainias Smith or Evan Stewart yet. Combined with A&M's solid pass protection, this offense should be able to consistently tap the deep portion of the field. That is, if King can deliver the ball there. Or is this the moment when Jimbo makes the switch to Max Johnson, who had 27 TDs and 6 INTs with LSU a year ago?

Texas A&M vs. Miami: Fast Facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGQWp_0hwhSFGW00

+ Miami is 5-6 against top 25 teams since 2018

+ A&M is 4-3 against top 25 teams at home under Jimbo Fisher but 3-0 in its last 3

+ Aggies are 20-3 at home under Fisher as a favorite

+ Van Dyke has throws multiple TDs in 7 of its last 8 games

+ A&M is 3rd in SEC allowing 8.5 ppg and 1st allowing 112.5 pass yards per game

+ Miami's Henry Parrish ran for 100 yards in back-to-back games

+ Texas A&M is 22-5 (.815) at home under Fisher and is 28-2 against non-conference teams since joining the SEC

+ Josh Gattis' offense averaged 35.8 ppg a year ago and was one of 20 to average 35-plus points per game

+ Aggies' Devon Achane led the SEC and was 2nd nationally with 7.0 ypc in 2021

+ Miami's Jaylan Knighton has 1,303 all-purpose yards in 17 total games for an average of 76.6 ypg

+ A&M is 27-4 when scoring first under Fisher and 25-0 when leading after the 1st quarter

What happens?

Miami needs to strike quickly and with balance, testing the Aggies' strong front seven with its productive ground attack and with Van Dyke putting the ball deep early to get A&M's defensive backs out of position.

Meanwhile, the Aggies need to control the tempo and establish the run behind Devon Achane. Miami is 8th nationally allowing 58.5 yards per game on the ground, but hasn't faced a back of Achane's quality yet.

There are too many good pieces offensively to not make this unit churn out consistent yards: the receivers, the backs, and the line are there; the problem appears to be at quarterback. This could be when we see the change.

College Football HQ Prediction: Texas A&M 30, Miami 27

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
visitbrenhamtexas.com

Burgers in Brenham

When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Evan Stewart
Person
Josh Gattis
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE

Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
CONROE, TX
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy