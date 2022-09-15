Clemson defensive lineman announced on Thursday morning that his 15-year-old sister Ella died after a battle with brain cancer. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you," Bresee wrote. "I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO