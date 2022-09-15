Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Where Was This Is the End Filmed?
Based on the 2007 short film ‘Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse’ by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jason Stone, ‘This Is The End’ is a 2013 apocalyptic comedy movie co-written and co-directed by Rogen and Goldberg themselves. The narrative revolves around a house party that actor James Franco throws for a bunch of his celebrity friends, including Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson. Soon, their wild celebrations are interrupted when a deadly apocalypse erupts out of nowhere, causing the deaths of many guests and trapping the others in the house.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
thecinemaholic.com
Vengeance Ending, Explained: What Happened to Abilene?
Established actors starring in their own passion projects can produce disastrous results, and there are plenty of examples of that. Perhaps the most significant way B.J. Novak negates that in his first project as a writer-director by approaching the subject matter with a sense of humility. In ‘Vengeance,’ Novak’s Ben Manalowitz is a quintessential New Yorker who travels to a small town in Texas to attend the funeral of a girl he barely knew in search of a story and finds a lot more than that. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vengeance.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
‘Billy on the Street’ Returns: Billy Eichner Urges Straight People to See ‘Bros’ Even Though ‘I’m Not Florence Pugh’
“Billy on the Street” is back — and with Paul Rudd. After three years of waiting, a new episode of the hilarious rapid-fire series dropped online Tuesday, which Eichner announced in a tweet on Monday. “SURPRISE! The first BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS drops TOMORROW!!!!!!” Eichner wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Eichner and the “Ant-Man” actor sporting merchandise for the upcoming LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” which Eichner stars in and co-wrote. Indeed, the nearly three-minute episode features Rudd and Eichner running around New York City demanding straight people see “Bros,” which premieres in theaters Sept. 30. “I’m out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laura Harrier confirms engagement to fashion consultant Sam Jarou
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Hollywood" actress Laura Harrier got engaged to French fashion consultant Sam Jarou in Paris.
thecinemaholic.com
City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
The Starz series ‘City on a Hill’ is an engaging drama series set in the 1990s in Boston. The narrative predominantly revolves around two men — Jackie Rawr (Kavin Bacon) and DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). If the former is a currently retired FBI agent, the latter is the assistant district attorney. In season 3 episode 7, titled ‘Boston Bridges, Falling Down,’ Jackie finds the man responsible for shooting him. Sinclair finds out about the investigation against him and takes the necessary steps. Siobhan scores a massive and much-needed victory, and Chris deals with his rebellious teenage son. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Comments / 0