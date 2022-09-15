Established actors starring in their own passion projects can produce disastrous results, and there are plenty of examples of that. Perhaps the most significant way B.J. Novak negates that in his first project as a writer-director by approaching the subject matter with a sense of humility. In ‘Vengeance,’ Novak’s Ben Manalowitz is a quintessential New Yorker who travels to a small town in Texas to attend the funeral of a girl he barely knew in search of a story and finds a lot more than that. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vengeance.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO