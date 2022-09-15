Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Wyoming Ranks 6th Most Empty Place In America
Everywhere else listed in the video below was a region of the United States that is considered "empty." The entire state of Wyoming made the 6th most empty region. THE ENTIRE STATE!. This is not just because of the lack of people but also the lack of infrastructure, including cell...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers
Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
Cheney and Lofgren Propose New Law to Address Vote Counting Issues
On Monday, Wyoming representative Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, representing the 19th district of California, introduced a bill to make a variety of changes to the counting of electoral votes. The bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, would make numerous changes that the congresswoman hope will prevent future issues in...
Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good
The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
Parker McCollum Scores A Massive Bull Elk In Colorado
Country superstar Parker McCollum is living large right now. Not only is he on fire in the country music world with hit after hit coming out and a tour, which included a stop up at Cheyenne Frontier Days this past Summer, which is on fire as well, Parker recently enjoyed some downtime in Colorado by connecting and snagging a giant bull elk while hunting.
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
New Study Ranks Wyoming as One of the Least Diverse States in America
There are certain studies about Wyoming that come as no surprise. Others don't necessarily paint the Cowboy State in the best light. Sometimes, historically speaking, it makes sense. Even still, often times our relatively small population tends to play a major role in these rankings. A new study conducted by...
TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?
Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
Not Surprisingly, Wyoming HATES This Food The Most
No, the food we hate the most isn't tofu or tofurkey or whatever the heck that is. We're more refined with our tastes, or at least, we're more traditional with our tastes and won't even entertain the idea of hating tofu, because we wouldn't eat it in the first place.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show
Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
PHOTOS: Awards and Recognition Breakfast for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
The Boys & Girs Clubs of Central Wyoming honored kids at their 24th Annual Awards & Recognition breakfast this morning at the Ford Wyoming Center. Preliminary dollars raised through the Mission Unstoppable annual giving campaign total $942,698. All proceeds support impactful programming at the Club, according to a recent press release.
