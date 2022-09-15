Read full article on original website
Dystar Outlines Sustainability Progress
Dystar Group’s 12th annual Sustainability Performance Report shows that the colorant-producing company has made several advancements in reaching its ultimate goal of reducing its environmental footprint by 30 percent for every ton of product from 2011 levels. These include a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity and a 37 percent decrease in wastewater emission intensity. However Dystar discharged 1.43 million cubic meters of wastewater in 2021, an increase of 22 percent to the prior year. In the 49-page document, which is only downloadable and not printed in keeping with its sustainability theme, the company also reported a 29.5...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Report: Shrinking Environmental Footprint in Plastics Manufacturing
The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Plastics Division released a report on the shrinking carbon and energy footprints from the production of four common plastic resins. While the production of these four resins increased over more than a decade, associated greenhouse (GHG) emissions decreased significantly—by the equivalent of removing more than one million cars from the road for an entire year.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
rigzone.com
Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
Westwood has revealed that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway. — The latest analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group, a specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, reveals that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway, equivalent to approximately 90 percent of the hydrogen projects total for the same region. The UK alone accounts for 13GW capacity.
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
insideevs.com
Nissan Acquires Shares In Vehicle Energy Japan
With a goal to place electrification at the core of its business strategy, Nissan has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. (VE-J), a company engaged in the automotive lithium-ion batteries business. VE-J is quite a comprehensive company, which develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion...
teslarati.com
Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements
Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
freightwaves.com
Cummins recalls faulty engine control modules from 28 manufacturers
Cummins Inc. is recalling 12,196 engines across its product line because a faulty engine control module (ECM) can lead to stalling and increase the risk of a crash. Paccar Inc. is the latest to report the issue, recalling 1,601 model year 2023 vehicles across 21 Kenworth and Peterbilt product lines.
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
insideevs.com
ABB Builds New DC Fast Charger Production Facility In South Carolina
Another day brings us another noticeable EV-related investment in the US, which means more manufacturing capacity and further strengthening of electrification. This time, ABB announced that it will invest a multi-million dollar amount to launch a new manufacturing facility of DC fast chargers in Columbia, South Carolina. Due to increasing...
Raytheon sees delays in engine deliveries, pushes back on Airbus target
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) said on Wednesday delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney large commercial engines may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages.
theevreport.com
Volvo Trucks Begins Heavy Electric Truck Production
As the first global truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo Trucks is now starting series production of heavy electric, 44-ton trucks. Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s most important product range, its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tons and the three models represent around two-thirds of the company’s sales.
globalspec.com
Recyclable wind turbine blades now spin in the circular economy
A recyclable blade being transported to Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm. Source: Siemens Gamesa. The first recyclable blades engineered by Siemens Gamesa are spinning on a wind turbine at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany. This first commercial installation of recyclable wind turbine technology marks the initial step in the company’s plans to make all of its wind turbine blades fully recyclable by 2030 and all of its wind turbines fully recyclable by 2040.
What Honda’s Aggressive Electric Motorcycle Plans Mean for the US Market
HondaThe world's largest motorcycle manufacturer is getting serious about its electric transition.
areadevelopment.com
EVs to Bring About a Dramatic Transformation of the Automotive Supply Chain
After years of ridicule by the traditional automotive industry, the electric vehicle (EV) has finally arrived. Capital investment by auto OEMs has almost completely shifted to EVs going forward. This year will be as good as it gets for the internal combustion engine. After a century of dominance, gasoline-powered vehicles will see peak production and sales in 2022 and then go into steady decline over the coming decades, as automakers switch their focus and investment to electric models.
freightwaves.com
GoBolt launches sustainable small parcel delivery in US, Canada
Toronto-based supply chain technology company GoBolt on Wednesday announced the launch of a sustainable small parcel delivery service in the U.S. and Canada. The service is powered by the company’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, as well as a partnership to offset carbon emissions through sustainability technology firm EcoCart.
electrek.co
This Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) EV captures CO2, cleaning the air as it drives
Imagine driving behind a diesel truck spewing clouds of smoke into the air while your new fully electric vehicle cleans up its carbon emissions. This dream may soon be a reality. A team of 35 students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands has created a Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) vehicle – a fully electric, battery-powered EV that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) as it drives.
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air Canada signs purchase agreement for 30 ES-30 electric aircraft with Heart Aerospace
The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for Air Canada. Air Canada has signed a purchase agreement with Heart Aerospace of Sweden for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft. The aircraft are currently under development by Heart Aerospace at its Sweden facility. The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for the operator. The electric regional aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028. According to the agreement, Air Canada has also acquired a US$5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace.
maritime-executive.com
Concept Automates Ship Recycling in a Green, Circular Process
Disposal of retired ships in an environmentally-friendly and safe manner remains one of the largest challenges for the maritime industry. Despite government initiatives and watchdog groups, shipbreaking remains a dirty and labor-intensive operation with a poor overall safety record according to groups such as NGO Shipbreaking. A Dutch start-up company...
