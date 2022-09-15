ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

Comments / 5

Related
KYTV

A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
OZARK, MO
Ozark County Times

Timothy Allen Schwab, 66

Timothy Allen Schwab, 66, of Strafford, died on Feb. 20, 2022, at Cox South Hospital surrounded by his family. Tim was born on May 25, 1955, to Richard Ernest Schwab and Mary Alice (Dunivan) Schwab in Kansas City, Missouri. After Tim graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1973, he went on to study journalism at The University of Kansas where he received his bachelor’s degree. He then spent 31 years as a territory sales manager in some the world’s largest equipment manufacturing businesses.
STRAFFORD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
City
Gainesville, MO
Howell County, MO
Government
County
Howell County, MO
Ozark County, MO
Government
County
Ozark County, MO
City
Branson, MO
Gainesville, MO
Government
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Oregon, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Thayer, MO
City
Raymondville, MO
City
Bakersfield, MO
KYTV

Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash that slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash. The Springfield Police Department, the investigating agency, said the accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday during the rush hour and backed-up traffic in both directions for up to five miles for several hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief

Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
GASSVILLE, AR
KTTS

Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turner
houstonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove

A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Ozark County Times

Royal Newton “Roy” Harrington, 94

Funeral services for Royal Newton “Roy” Harrington, 94, formerly of Gainesville, were held Sept. 9, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison Arkansas. Burial with military honors was at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill. He moved from Gainesville to Lead Hill, Arkansas, more than 25 years ago...
GAINESVILLE, MO
howellcountynews.com

Moody man drowns in the North Fork

A 21-year-old Moody man drowned at the Hammond Camp swimming area. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan McGee waded too deep into the water on September 4 at around 3:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt at...
MOODY, MO
KOLR10 News

Texas County man slashes man’s face with sword

CABOOL, Mo. – A Texas County man has been arrested after a victim was found and transported to a hospital with a large cut on his face. On Wednesday, September 14, the 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by air in serious condition after deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Ozarks#Land Use#Signage#Missourian
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
GEPP, AR
houstonherald.com

One seriously injured in accident

A Mountain View woman — who has ties to Texas County — was injured Tuesday morning in a Howell County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Derrick W. West, 45, failed to yield to a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Mavis M. Aye, 86.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Ozark County Times

Dawt Mill will be repaired, reopened next spring, staff says

Forty-three firefighters from eight area fire departments, along with a host of other helpers, responded to a Sept. 7 fire that broke out at the historic Dawt Mill in Tecumseh. The fire was extinguished with the mill standing. There was extensive damage to the kitchen and other damage throughout the structure, but staff member Dianna Sigert says plans are already underway to repair the mill, which they expect to reopen for its spring season.
TECUMSEH, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
Oxygen

‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad

Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy