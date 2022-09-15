Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Ozark County Times
Timothy Allen Schwab, 66
Timothy Allen Schwab, 66, of Strafford, died on Feb. 20, 2022, at Cox South Hospital surrounded by his family. Tim was born on May 25, 1955, to Richard Ernest Schwab and Mary Alice (Dunivan) Schwab in Kansas City, Missouri. After Tim graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1973, he went on to study journalism at The University of Kansas where he received his bachelor’s degree. He then spent 31 years as a territory sales manager in some the world’s largest equipment manufacturing businesses.
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash that slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash. The Springfield Police Department, the investigating agency, said the accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday during the rush hour and backed-up traffic in both directions for up to five miles for several hours.
Ozark County Times
Bryant Creek State Park to open near Rockbridge with ribbon cutting Sept. 23
Located in southern Douglas County, near the Ozark County line, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes including almost two miles of Bryant Creek frontage. Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks.
KTLO
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
KTTS
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
Ozark County Times
Royal Newton “Roy” Harrington, 94
Funeral services for Royal Newton “Roy” Harrington, 94, formerly of Gainesville, were held Sept. 9, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison Arkansas. Burial with military honors was at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill. He moved from Gainesville to Lead Hill, Arkansas, more than 25 years ago...
howellcountynews.com
Moody man drowns in the North Fork
A 21-year-old Moody man drowned at the Hammond Camp swimming area. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan McGee waded too deep into the water on September 4 at around 3:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt at...
Texas County man slashes man’s face with sword
CABOOL, Mo. – A Texas County man has been arrested after a victim was found and transported to a hospital with a large cut on his face. On Wednesday, September 14, the 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by air in serious condition after deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center. The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book,...
houstonherald.com
One seriously injured in accident
A Mountain View woman — who has ties to Texas County — was injured Tuesday morning in a Howell County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Derrick W. West, 45, failed to yield to a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Mavis M. Aye, 86.
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ozark County Times
Dawt Mill will be repaired, reopened next spring, staff says
Forty-three firefighters from eight area fire departments, along with a host of other helpers, responded to a Sept. 7 fire that broke out at the historic Dawt Mill in Tecumseh. The fire was extinguished with the mill standing. There was extensive damage to the kitchen and other damage throughout the structure, but staff member Dianna Sigert says plans are already underway to repair the mill, which they expect to reopen for its spring season.
Nixa physician sentenced after prescribing fentanyl to patients for bribes
NIXA, Mo.- A physician in Nixa, Mo was sentenced in federal court today after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients. This made him ranked one of the highest in the state of Missouri in net sales of the product and 38th in the United States. […]
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
Comments / 5