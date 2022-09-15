Forty-three firefighters from eight area fire departments, along with a host of other helpers, responded to a Sept. 7 fire that broke out at the historic Dawt Mill in Tecumseh. The fire was extinguished with the mill standing. There was extensive damage to the kitchen and other damage throughout the structure, but staff member Dianna Sigert says plans are already underway to repair the mill, which they expect to reopen for its spring season.

TECUMSEH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO