ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alive grant program applications open

The City of South Bend opened the application for the third year of the South Bend Alive grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. Now in its third year, the Alive Grant program, managed by the Office of Community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Elkhart, IN
Society
Times-Union Newspaper

KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers

KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
NILES, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

K21 Awards $55K Grant To Church For Childcare Ministry

WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $55,000 to Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw to assist with the startup costs for their registered childcare ministry, which opened at the end of August. The grant will support a new outdoor fenced-in playground, resourcing the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
nd.edu

South Bend offers free, pre-approved house plans with input from Notre Dame

Last summer, interns with the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation (CCI), in collaboration with the University’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate (FIRE), helped evaluate the historical pattern of residential development in South Bend to illustrate how prototypes for new infill housing might fit into existing neighborhoods — part of a plan to offer pre-approved building plans to prospective homebuyers and developers free of charge.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Of Ministry#Ambs#Anabaptist
rvbusiness.com

Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox17

Lawton man sentenced to 5 years for lying to receive $250K in VA benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lawton man convicted for lying to receive veterans benefits has been sentenced to five years behind bars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — Western District of Michigan says 53-year-old Joseph Scott Gray lied to the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding an inability to walk or stand. As a result, he received $250,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.
LAWTON, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy