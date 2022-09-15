Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend Alive grant program applications open
The City of South Bend opened the application for the third year of the South Bend Alive grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. Now in its third year, the Alive Grant program, managed by the Office of Community...
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
Michigan veteran convicted of faking injuries, defrauding VA of nearly $265K
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran was sentenced earlier this week to five years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of $260,000 in benefits he did not deserve. Prosecutors argued that Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton was seen walking, even carrying a heavy bag...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steel shipments rise in 2022 but overall Great Lakes cargo down nearly 9% from last year
Manufacturers are hungry for steel according to the latest monthly shipping and cargo report from the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. The post Steel shipments rise in 2022 but overall Great Lakes cargo down nearly 9% from last year appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers
KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
WNDU
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Awards $55K Grant To Church For Childcare Ministry
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $55,000 to Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw to assist with the startup costs for their registered childcare ministry, which opened at the end of August. The grant will support a new outdoor fenced-in playground, resourcing the...
WNDU
Niles author helping people overcome addiction with new faith-based book and podcast
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -A Niles woman is using her journey through recovery and her faith to inspire others dealing with addiction. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman who Wants More for Her Life.”
nd.edu
South Bend offers free, pre-approved house plans with input from Notre Dame
Last summer, interns with the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation (CCI), in collaboration with the University’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate (FIRE), helped evaluate the historical pattern of residential development in South Bend to illustrate how prototypes for new infill housing might fit into existing neighborhoods — part of a plan to offer pre-approved building plans to prospective homebuyers and developers free of charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rvbusiness.com
Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant
The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Lawton man sentenced to 5 years for lying to receive $250K in VA benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lawton man convicted for lying to receive veterans benefits has been sentenced to five years behind bars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — Western District of Michigan says 53-year-old Joseph Scott Gray lied to the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding an inability to walk or stand. As a result, he received $250,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
Comments / 0