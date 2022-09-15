Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
David Beckham reveals mistake he made when going to see Queen’s coffin
David Beckham has revealed the one blunder he made while waiting nearly 12 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The retired football star was spotted on Friday morning in queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday 19 September.
Who Is The First Person To See The Queen Lying In State?
Mourners have been lining up outside Westminster Abbey since Monday (September 13) waiting for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died on September 8 in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. She finished her final departure from Balmoral to Westminster on Wednesday (September 14) where she'll lie in state until 6:30 am BST on September 19, the morning of her funeral, per Metro News.
Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?
The four days of Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state got off to a rocky start when one of the queen's guards collapsed by her coffin. The queen's body arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where people have been given the chance to file past and pay respects. Unfortunately, just after midnight U.K. time, a guard, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, collapsed.
Royal guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How long do they have to stand beside her coffin?
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall. While thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen until her last funeral on Monday, September 19, guards are standing watch beside Her Majesty. On Wednesday, September 14, the live broadcast of the funeral had to...
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state
A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
Queen's funeral plans: What will happen on the day
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony with a service at Westminster Abbey, cortege and military procession across London before a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said.
Queen’s coffin carried into Westminster Hall ahead of four days of lying-in-state
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been carried into Westminster Hall, where the public will have the chance to pay their respects to the late monarch as she lies in state. After the Queen left her longstanding home in London, Buckingham Palace for the final time, she was ceremonially transported to the Palace of Westminster in a procession through the city on Wednesday, 14 September.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Death of the Queen: what we know
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene. “Some person decided they...
Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state
The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
How the Queen’s coffin queue compares to her father’s 70 years ago
An individual who enhances early colour photography has shared a video of the queue for the lying in state for King George VI in 1952, as well as footage of his funeral procession days later, prompting viewers to compare the period of mourning to the one currently underway for Queen Elizabeth II. Stuart Humphryes, who goes by BabelColour on Twitter and Instagram, pieced together clips taken in February 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II’s father died, in an edit that he has shared on social media.The video begins with a colourised clip showing a queue of mourners formally dressed in...
Mourners line up to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands lined up with tents and raincoats to witness Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Queen Elizabeth: Queue of mourners stretches three miles as it reaches Victoria Tower Gardens
Crowds of people filed into Victoria Tower Gardens as they reached the end of the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Her late Majesty's coffin was ceremonially brought to parliament from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London on Wednesday. Members of...
