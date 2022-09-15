ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
The List

Who Is The First Person To See The Queen Lying In State?

Mourners have been lining up outside Westminster Abbey since Monday (September 13) waiting for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died on September 8 in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. She finished her final departure from Balmoral to Westminster on Wednesday (September 14) where she'll lie in state until 6:30 am BST on September 19, the morning of her funeral, per Metro News.
CELEBRITIES
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Newsweek

Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?

The four days of Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state got off to a rocky start when one of the queen's guards collapsed by her coffin. The queen's body arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where people have been given the chance to file past and pay respects. Unfortunately, just after midnight U.K. time, a guard, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, collapsed.
U.K.
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral plans: What will happen on the day

Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony with a service at Westminster Abbey, cortege and military procession across London before a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin carried into Westminster Hall ahead of four days of lying-in-state

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been carried into Westminster Hall, where the public will have the chance to pay their respects to the late monarch as she lies in state. After the Queen left her longstanding home in London, Buckingham Palace for the final time, she was ceremonially transported to the Palace of Westminster in a procession through the city on Wednesday, 14 September.
U.K.
U.K.
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state

The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How the Queen’s coffin queue compares to her father’s 70 years ago

An individual who enhances early colour photography has shared a video of the queue for the lying in state for King George VI in 1952, as well as footage of his funeral procession days later, prompting viewers to compare the period of mourning to the one currently underway for Queen Elizabeth II. Stuart Humphryes, who goes by BabelColour on Twitter and Instagram, pieced together clips taken in February 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II’s father died, in an edit that he has shared on social media.The video begins with a colourised clip showing a queue of mourners formally dressed in...
CELEBRITIES

