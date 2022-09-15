ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Knox Pages

Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Ashley man killed after Sunday night crash in Delaware County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- An Ashley man was killed Sunday night after a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Township, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol stated.
ASHLEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Short Film#Community Theatre#Manhattan#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Around The World
Knox Pages

Knox County schools react to state report card results

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy