Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. With the deadline for a deal fast approaching, President Joe Biden announced a tentative labor agreement early Thursday to avert a national railway strike. A strike would have caused a major disruption to the flow of key goods and commodities around the U.S., idling more than 7,000 trains and costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day. Negotiations between railroads and workers' unions had been hung up over unpaid sick time. The agreement announced Thursday would improve rail workers pay and working conditions and give them "peace of mind around their health care costs," Biden said in a statement. The parties had a deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike.

