Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Figma's CEO pledges to 'retain our identity' as users fear the coming Adobe regime
Ollie Barker was on a call with his design team at payroll company Pento when the Adobe-Figma acquisition news broke. At first, Barker thought it was a joke. As the team realized it was real, the mood on the call grew grim. “We joked that we were all going to...
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
CNBC
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
The Verge
Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
inputmag.com
Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads
It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
CNBC
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Twilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors, Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management, and Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
TechCrunch
Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis
We first saw some of the illustrations of these 31 emojis — one of the lowest number of additions in the past few years — back in July. Now that they are approved, phone manufacturers, operating system makers and app makers will implement their own versions to bring them to your devices. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. With the deadline for a deal fast approaching, President Joe Biden announced a tentative labor agreement early Thursday to avert a national railway strike. A strike would have caused a major disruption to the flow of key goods and commodities around the U.S., idling more than 7,000 trains and costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day. Negotiations between railroads and workers' unions had been hung up over unpaid sick time. The agreement announced Thursday would improve rail workers pay and working conditions and give them "peace of mind around their health care costs," Biden said in a statement. The parties had a deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics
Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
CNBC
New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu discusses what's ahead for mega-cap tech
New Street Advisors Founder and CEO Delano Saporu joins 'TechCheck' to respond to volatility struggles in mega-cap tech companies. He describes traits that are advantageous for long-term growth, and data-points to look to for insights into Q4.
CNBC
Pretty sensible to be short bonds and long the dollar, says Man Group CEO Luke Ellis
Luke Ellis, Man Group CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the markets, how he's navigating all the volatility and where he's looking for opportunity right now. The good news, he says, is the U.S. looks better than Europe.
CNBC
Are return-to-office plans bad for business? Here are both sides of the issue
More employers are mandating workers to return to the office following the Labor Day holiday, but are these plans good for business? CNBC's Jon Fortt joins 'Squawk Box' to weigh in on both sides of the argument.
makeuseof.com
How to Print Your Gmail Contacts
Whether it's to prevent an emergency or for a paper record, printing out a copy of your contacts can be handy. But rather than creating a separate list, it'd be far easier to print them right from your contacts list. Luckily, you can do this with Gmail–you can download, export,...
The Verge
Yo dawg, Microsoft heard you like widgets.
Feed refreshed 7 minutes ago • The Merge has merged. It’s Chiefs/Chargers tonight, on Amazon, in the first streaming-exclusive football game ever. It’s a big deal — I even bought a Fire TV to see how it works! — and there’s a lot for Amazon to get right. Axios has a good roundup of all the new stuff Amazon’s trying for the game, and the big question: can Amazon actually manage to not crash all game?
CNBC
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Op-ed: Tune out the forecasters. Here’s how investors should approach this bear market
Economists, Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers and public prognosticators have been all over the map lately in trying to divine the ways of Wall Street. Some have suggested the market has already bottomed and the bear market is over. related investing news. Others are calling for another 20% decline...
Comments / 0