ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police in Haiti blame gang members for slaying of 3 officers

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwlYq_0hwhCUgp00

Haiti’s National Police said it is investigating the recent slaying of three officers that it blamed on gang members.

The agency said a gang called “Ti Makak,” which means Little Macaques, killed the officers Tuesday in Laboule, a largely gated community just south of Port-au-Prince.

It is also the site of recent turf wars between gangs that have led to other killings in the area. Two journalists were fatally shot and set on fire in January, and a former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and his nephew were killed in August in the same fashion.

The gang violence comes amid growing unrest over Haiti's economic troubles. People protested in the streets Thursday for a second day over the government's announcement of increases in prices for gasoline and other fuels.

Police said Wednesday that they had opened an investigation into the killings of the officers, which the statement called an “odious and repugnant” act.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the slain officers sprawled on the ground, stripped of their shirts, with various guns and automatic weapons lying on their bodies.

“Here they are, here they are,” a man says as the camera pans across the bodies.

Gangs have grown more powerful since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and have overpowered police, who are understaffed and have limited resources.

The international community has tried to help boost Haiti’s National Police by providing training and resources in recent months.

The increase in violence prompted police to announce Thursday that all gun license permits were being suspended, adding that security companies would take the measures needed to comply with the new order.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Gang Violence#Haiti#Gang Members#Violent Crime#National Police#Little Macaques#Labor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy