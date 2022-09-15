ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why am I like this? I am a lover of all things spooky, creepy, myths, and urban legends. I can very easily go down a rabbit hole searching for answers to questions I have about things I hear about, and this home in Gardendale, Texas, is no different. Even my family members get in on my mysteries. One of them sent me a couple of photos they took the other day as they were passing through Gardendale, TX, and asked if I wanted to 'look into it?' You bet I do! Here is what I found:
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
