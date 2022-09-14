Read full article on original website
Is Bitcoin a failed experiment?
Disclaimer: This is not intended as financial advice. Hi there. This might be a bit of a controversial topic, and I understand why. So, first of all, I might say, I do not hate Bitcoin. These are merely my observations and the conclusions I’ve come to over time, and I’m certainly liable to change my mind.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Michael Saylor on ‘Bitcoin Mining and the Environment’
On Wednesday (September 14), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), decided to address some of the “misinformation & propaganda” surrounding the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Potentially Bearish Metric, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a potentially bearish pattern on the charts, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that 1.69 million Bitcoin, worth more than $33 billion at time of writing, moved onto exchanges between September 7th and the 13th. That figure represents the highest weekly spike in...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge
With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: Ripple Soars 8%, Bitcoin Dropped to Weekly Lows
XRP and ATOM are among the very few larger-cap alts with significant gains in the past 24 hours. ETH continues sliding post-Merge. Bitcoin dipped further below the coveted $20,000 mark to chart another weekly low of just over $19,000. Ethereum also continues to struggle after the Merge implementation two days...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Nuke if One Critical Support Level Crumbles, Says Top Crypto Strategist
A popular crypto analyst is outlining what level Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hold in order to avoid plunging further in price. In a new YouTube video, top crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 165,000 subscribers that BTC needs to hold around $19,300 “in order to avoid a nuke.”
dailyhodl.com
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
