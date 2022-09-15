Read full article on original website
Robert LuPone dead at 76: The Sopranos actor and Broadway veteran dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
ROBERT LuPone, a TV veteran who famously appeared on The Sopranos and in numerous Broadway shows, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. LuPone, the brother of famous Broadway actor Patti LuPone, was 76 years old. Born in Brooklyn, LuPone graduated from The Juilliard School in 1968 with a...
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
Allure
Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids
The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
After PnB Rock's death, Ice-T says some rappers skip jewelry because L.A. is 'dangerous'
In the wake of PnB Rock's killing, Ice-T tweets, 'Why test the streets.' L.A. rappers, he explains, have reasons why they don't wear a lot of jewelry.
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
BET
Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 1
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr. Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor. Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a...
Irene Papas, of ‘Zorba,’ ‘Guns of Navarone’ fame, dead at 96
Irene Papas, the Greek actress who enchanted American audiences with roles in such blockbusters as “Z,” “Zorba the Greek” and “The Guns of Navarone,” died Wednesday at the age of 96. A spokesman for the Greek Culture Ministry confirmed Papas’ death to The New...
Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, Set to Close
The Phantom of the Opera will soon be no more on Broadway. A spokesperson confirmed to the the New York Times on Friday that the classic musical, Broadway’s longest-running, will close up shop in February after playing for 35 years in Majestic Theatre. A reason for cancellation was not immediately released by the show, but it had seen its grosses shrink since reopening last October amid pandemic concerns. The musical had performed without pause—besides during COVID-19 lockdowns—since it debuted in 1988, establishing itself as arguably Broadway’s most well-known show. The musical enjoyed a boost in ticket sales when the show reopened last October, The Hollywood Reporter reported, but profits again fell as worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus kept show-goers home while production costs remained high. The show will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, the Times reported, and will have its final performance on Feb. 18. The cast, crew, and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.Read it at New York Times
Penny Lane Dreams of ‘Morocco’ in Latest Song From ‘Almost Famous’ Musical
Penny Lane’s Moroccan dream gets the full song treatment in the latest offering from the upcoming Almost Famous musical. The tender tune is led by Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny in the upcoming adaptation, with a few contribution from Casey Likes, who plays William Miller. Over acoustic guitar and dreamy piano, Pfeiffer shares her desire to leave everything behind and venture to Morocco with William by her side: “Why be stuck when there’s motion/Gotta move before it’s too late/So fly yourself cross the ocean/And turn your good into great,” Pfeiffer sings.
Essence
We've Finally Heard Ciara's Prayer, But What About The Secret To Her Glow?
The 'Level Up' singer launched her On A Mission skincare line. Ciara has been and will always be the “it” girl, and she’s on a mission to make other young Black girls and women feel that same confidence that she does. With the debut of her skincare brand, OAM (On a Mission), the “I Bet” songstress has introduced five skincare products packed with Vitamin C at a clinical skincare level. Complete with a foaming cleanser ($28), brightening pads ($28), a 20 percent vitamin C serum ($62), an eye cream ($35), and a moisturizer ($43), OAM is specially designed to bring the life back into your skin and brighten all skin tones without the harm of bleaching thanks to the active Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex in all of the products.
Essence
Sisterhood And Sickle Cell: The Enduring, Sacred Healing Space Of Black Girlhood Friendships
How a friendship spanning more than 20 years has continued, despite the passing of one of the women due to complications of sickle cell disease. Growing up, shrines comprised of prayer candles and D.I.Y. photo collages were a sobering accessory in my neighborhood. Memorials of the fallen–mothers, sons and those in between–greeted me frequently in the Bronx. I’d take in the touching tributes, pay my respects, and keep it moving.
Essence
Here's How The Brooklyn Public Library Is Pushing Back Against Book Bans Across America
The "Books Unbanned" program was launched to combat the growing number of books banned from many U.S. schools and public libraries. It's been so successful that it will now run indefinitely. New York City’s Brooklyn Public Library is fighting back against book censorship by making it easier for teens to...
‘What he was doing was like nothing else’: the secret recordings of genius producer Charles Stepney
In the mid-60s, a struggling vibraphone player named Charles Stepney and his wife, Rubie, visited their pastor looking for career advice. Stepney’s work as a jazz musician in Chicago was intermittent at best: when he did get work, Rubie was unhappy about spending nights at home alone. “So the pastor prayed,” says Stepney’s daughter Charlene. “He said, ‘Dear God, please give him a job where he can be at home with his family at night but still be able to do his music.’ Mom and Dad laughed all the way home. They were like: ‘Hmm, we could have said that prayer for ourselves!’”
How Music Journalist Jennifer Mota Made a Career Around Dembow and El Movimiento
If you've ever read about Dominican dembow, chances are you've read Jennifer Mota's work. Mota has become one of the quintessential historians of Dominican dembow music, penning the first history and timeline of the genre and archiving notable artists and moments in dembow. She's managed artists, started a podcast, interviewed some of the most prominent Latinx artists in the world, created her own clothing brand, and even tried to be a Disney Channel kid. The bodega baby from Philadelphia is out here putting on for her city and her people in more ways than one.
‘Carmen’ Review: Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal in a Bizet Riff With More Passion Than Point
Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen is a strange film. Inspired by Bizet’s opera, the French choreographer in his first feature as director has created an experimental fever dream set in the desert lands of the United States-Mexico border. Due for release from Sony Pictures Classics in 2023, it’s an unsteady composition, a frenzied combination of willowy movement pieces, an ecstatic score and a too-loose narrative. The film follows the improbable love story of Carmen (Melissa Barrera, In the Heights), a Mexican woman trying to cross the border, and Aiden (Paul Mescal, Aftersun), an American veteran struggling to adjust to civilian life. Thrown...
"Phantom of the Opera" is leaving Broadway
The "Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, will close next year after more than three decades, the New York Times reported Friday. The bigger picture: Theater is one of many businesses that were forced into prolonged closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite shifting health protocols and widespread vaccination,...
xpn.org
Master classes with The War on Drugs and Patti Smith to end day one XPNFest
Two generations of rock and roll craft shone at the Freedom Mortage Pavilion last night. There aren’t a ton of similarities musically between Patti Smith and The War On Drugs, but there is a certain attitude they bring when at their best, an earnestness and workmanlike quality that make them ideal performers to cap off a beautiful opening night at XPoNential Music Festival 2022.
German reboot of famous war novel premieres at Toronto film festival
Sept 12 (Reuters) - German director Edward Berger said the world needed a reminder of the horrors of war as his remake of the anti-war classic “All Quiet On The Western Front” premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Essence
Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
