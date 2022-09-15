Thursday is Governor’s Day at the State Fair; Pub Crawl, Great White & Quiet Riot Concert Highlight Activities

Read full article on original website
Final Weekend of the Kansas State Fair; Here are Few Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Only three days remain to enjoy the 2022 version of the Kansas State Fair. Here’s a look at a few weekend highlights. ALL DAY: Gate admission is only $2 for members of the PlayOn app (Not a member? Join for free at kslottery.com) 1 PM:...
Friday begins the final big run for Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday kicks off what officials hope is a very big weekend at the Kansas State Fair. Some of the events for Friday include the honey demonstration starting at 10 a.m. at the Pride of Kansas building, the fresh salsa contest at noon in the Domestic Arts building, and the annual celebrity goat milking contest at the Sheep, Swine and Goat building, starting at 3 p.m. Curley’s all natural barbecue sauce contest is at 3:30 p.m. at the Domestic Arts building.
Third Thursday Kicks Off a Busy Weekend for Activities through Hutch Rec
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A busy weekend for Hutch Rec activities gets underway Thursday evening with Third Thursday’s ‘Farewell to Summer’ event in Downtown Hutchinson. Activities include numerous artists and musicians positioned along Main Street. “There’s going to be lots of artists’ booths,” Hutch Rec Marketing Manager...
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
New Mural at State Fair Visitor Center Dedicated Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A second mural at the Visitor Information Center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was dedicated Thursday morning. “Cotton Candy Sunset” was funded in part through grants from the Kansas Creative Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of...
Tuta’s Teriyaki Restaurant reopens following renovations with refreshed look, hours and menu
A common stop for our family is Tuta’s Teriyaki at 1212 S. Tyler Road. Over the past month, they have closed down for renovations. They had some significant changes planned. On top of updated seating and interior, they’ve added a Facebook page, Saturday hours, and menus to their item!
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Scattered storms deliver much needed rain to parts of area
Rainfall varied across the area as scattered storms rolled through the area overnight and early this morning. A mere 0.06 of an inch was reported at the Salina Regional Airport, while locations near Belleville receive more than an inch of rain. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m....
WFD responds to house fire in central Wichita, fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home. One person […]
McConnell gets ready for air show by setting a fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you see smoke coming from the area of McConnell Air Force Base Saturday, don’t worry. The base plans to burn off some dead grass to get ready for next weekend’s big air show, its first air show in four years. The controlled burn is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Frontiers in […]
Wichita shipping container mall gets a new bar, will soon add a tiny coffee shop, too
The owners, who also have a barber shop at Revolutsia, keep expanding their presence at the complex.
Memorial service held for Trey Jones Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The memorial service for Trey Jones was held Saturday morning in Hutchinson as community members packed Hutchinson First Church of the Nazarene. His brother-in-law, Craig Honas, talked about how everyone who knew Trey, loved Trey and they want to help his family the way he helped everyone else.
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
FOX announces By The Bus shows for 2022-2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The FOX Theatre in Hutchinson has announced its 2022-2023 "By The Bus" arts-in-education opportunities where students can come see art at the FOX for free thanks to the Herman, Esther and Henry Stallman Foundation. The performances are listed below:. ARTRAGEOUS. Friday, November 18th, 2022. 1:00 PM.
Northwest Ohio farmer expects harvest to kick off next week
Harvest is just around the corner for Northwest Ohio Farmer Ryan Mohr. “We always like to take a little bit of an early premium on corn and start earlier if we can,” he says. “We’re planning to start corn on Monday. For soybeans, we’ve been proactive about the early April planting. We’ve used early maturities and I believe they’ll go next week as well.”
Tire collection on Sept. 24 open to Saline County residents
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
Scott Boulevard Bridge in South Hutchinson Reopened This Week
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Scott Boulevard bridge in South Hutchinson reopened this week after being closed to all traffic for nearly nine weeks. The bridge has been off-limits to heavy trucks and equipment for more than four years. That forced Reno County Public Works to find an alternate route to access K-61 highway.
Small quake rattles part of SE Saline County Thursday night
GYPSUM - A minor earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Thursday night. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:10 p.m. Thursday southwest of Gypsum. The quake was centered just north of E. Hedberg Road between S. Niles Road and S. Cunningham Road.
