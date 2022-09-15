Thursday is Governor’s Day at the State Fair; Pub Crawl, Great White & Quiet Riot Concert Highlight Activities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday kicks off what officials hope is a very big weekend at the Kansas State Fair. Some of the events for Friday include the honey demonstration starting at 10 a.m. at the Pride of Kansas building, the fresh salsa contest at noon in the Domestic Arts building, and the annual celebrity goat milking contest at the Sheep, Swine and Goat building, starting at 3 p.m. Curley’s all natural barbecue sauce contest is at 3:30 p.m. at the Domestic Arts building.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO