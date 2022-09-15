Read full article on original website
Final Weekend of the Kansas State Fair; Here are Few Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Only three days remain to enjoy the 2022 version of the Kansas State Fair. Here’s a look at a few weekend highlights. ALL DAY: Gate admission is only $2 for members of the PlayOn app (Not a member? Join for free at kslottery.com) 1 PM:...
New Mural at State Fair Visitor Center Dedicated Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A second mural at the Visitor Information Center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was dedicated Thursday morning. “Cotton Candy Sunset” was funded in part through grants from the Kansas Creative Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of...
Eldo Pete Kroeker
Eldo Pete Kroeker was born September 9, 1929 to parents Pete and Sara Kroeker in McPherson, KS and. was sibling to Ernest, Ella, Amanda and John. He lived in Inman, Kansas all his childhood days. One of. Eldo’s favorite memories was walking home along the Rock-Island railroad throwing rocks. I...
Third Thursday Kicks Off a Busy Weekend for Activities through Hutch Rec
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A busy weekend for Hutch Rec activities gets underway Thursday evening with Third Thursday’s ‘Farewell to Summer’ event in Downtown Hutchinson. Activities include numerous artists and musicians positioned along Main Street. “There’s going to be lots of artists’ booths,” Hutch Rec Marketing Manager...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
MHS Freshman Go 3-0 in Home Quad Thursday
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Freshman Volleyball team was able to go 3-0 in their home quad on Thursday as they hosted Circle, Wichita Collegiate, and El Dorado. “I’m so proud of these girls,” said Coach Jamie Siess, “We have struggled all season to win the first game, but tonight we were able to play mentally tough and compete to win the first set against Circle and the match.” The Pups would defeat the Thunderbirds in their only match of the night that went to three sets, 25-16, 25-23, and 15-6. The Pups would take care of business in their next two matches, defeating Wichita Collegiate 25-9, and 25-11. In their final match of the night they would defeat El Dorado 25-13, and 25-9.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Buhler Golf 4th at McPherson Behind Solid Play from Cooper, Gover
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Buhler golf put together its best week of the season so far. Coming off a third-place finish Tuesday, the Lady Crusaders grabbed fourth place Thursday at Turkey Creek in McPherson on Thursday. “This was our first 18-hole tournament of the year on a tough golf course,”...
Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
Buhler Falls Behind Early in Losing at Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Great Bend was mired in a 19-game losing streak headed to Friday’s game against Buhler. The streak ended with an emphatic 31-6 win. It’s been a season of lengthy losing streaks snapped. Two weeks prior, Topeka-Highland Park ended a 65-game losing streak. Turnovers...
Pups Take 5th in First Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational
McPHERSON, Kan. – All 19 Bullpup Girls were able to participate in the 1st Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday, battling windy conditions to finish 5th at Turkey Creek Golf Course out of 9 teams. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “It was the first time a majority of our girls have played 18 holes before. I am very proud of them as this was a big step for our program. We all gained a lot of good experience.”
Michael Godwin
Michael Lee Godwin, 46, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:15 p.m, Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Michael was born in McPherson, Kansas on August 20, 1976, a son of Allen Ray Brown and Judith Diane (Hill) Godwin and was adopted in 1980. Michael...
Pups Come Up Short in Home Opener Against Salina South
McPHERSON, Kan. – On Thursday, a handful of Bullpup Soccer supporters collected their lawn chairs, and made their way to McPherson High School, as the boys hosted Salina South on their grass field for their first home game of the season. The Pups found themselves down 1-0 early, and...
HHS Senior Named Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School senior, Morgan Hixson, has been named a National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist for 2022. This marks the third year in a row that Hutchinson High School has had a student among the Semi-Finalist ranks. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual competition that...
Trinity Catholic Uses Defense in Topping Marion
MARION, Kan. – Trinity Catholic was held to its fewest points of the season Friday, but the Celtics’ defense made sure it was more than enough, as Trinity downed Marion 21-8 on Friday in Marion. Trinity scored 72 points in its first two games but found Marion’s defense...
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
