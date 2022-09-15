McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Freshman Volleyball team was able to go 3-0 in their home quad on Thursday as they hosted Circle, Wichita Collegiate, and El Dorado. “I’m so proud of these girls,” said Coach Jamie Siess, “We have struggled all season to win the first game, but tonight we were able to play mentally tough and compete to win the first set against Circle and the match.” The Pups would defeat the Thunderbirds in their only match of the night that went to three sets, 25-16, 25-23, and 15-6. The Pups would take care of business in their next two matches, defeating Wichita Collegiate 25-9, and 25-11. In their final match of the night they would defeat El Dorado 25-13, and 25-9.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO