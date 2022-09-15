MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO