College Sports

Four States Home Page

High School Football Scores from the area

Missouri Scores: Joplin 24 Webb City 8 Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12 Seneca 36 Lamar 33 Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26 East Newton 0 Cassville 35 Monett 24 Marshfield 34 Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0 Diamond 38 Miller 22 Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29 Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7 Jasper 22 Drexel 48 College Heights […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

High school football Week 4: Matchups around the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is in full swing. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. Tune in to KCTV5″s Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 for highlights of the games. Here are this week’s matchups. All kickoff times are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MH hosting Lake Hamilton

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will return to the home turf for the first time since the season opener. The Bombers will welcome in Lake Hamilton to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home is currently 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the 6A-West....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KSN News

2 Wichita high school football games move to Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year. The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games: West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. South […]
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia volleyball splits at Salina South triangular

SALINA — Emporia High School volleyball traveled to Salina Thursday, playing a triangular with Salina South High School and Topeka West High School. The Lady Spartans met Salina South in their first match, but had a difficult time executing throughout it.
EMPORIA, KS
The Associated Press

K-State on rise with old-school defensive-minded philosophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.
MANHATTAN, KS

