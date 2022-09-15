Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting a joint drug investigation between the department’s drug interdiction team, ATF and Kentucky State Police led to two arrests. Officers executed a search warrant at a motel room near Corbin. Police found 40-year-old Bradley Lawson of Nicholasville and 37-year-old Amy Johnson of Corbin there in possession of approximately 1 kilo of methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes and other paraphernalia. Lawson, who was a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun. Both were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO