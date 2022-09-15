Read full article on original website
Reviving 1975 Lawsuit, ACLU Asks Federal Judge to Halt ‘Deplorable and Barbaric’ Conditions in Los Angeles Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to stop a “crisis” inside Los Angeles jails, in which inmates are chained to benches or chairs for several days, left to defecate in garbage cans and given “untimely or no access to medical and mental health care.”
Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued...
Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months. “Kenzo” was deemed a dangerous dog, biting two different people in the course of two years, triggering a Florida law that means a death sentence for the animal; but his owners appealed, thinking a decision would be quick.
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award
A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years. As a scholar who has long followed the capital punishment debate in the U.S., I know that Oklahoma’s plan runs against the grain of the death penalty’s recent history. Over the past several years both...
Judge denies DOJ request to regain access to some documents seized in Trump search
Washington — A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request from the Justice Department to allow its investigators to regain access to the roughly 100 documents marked classified that were seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon...
'Religious' School Denied The Right To Openly Discriminate... Maybe? Time Will Tell.
The Supreme Court denied a bid by Yeshiva University to block an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on campus and is sending the issue back to the New York courts. In a 5-4 ruling against the Jewish university on Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Yeshiva’s request to put a New York County Supreme Court decision on pause, and the school will now need to go through the New York court system.
DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states
Public schools in Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.
Minnesota Supreme Court to decide if cameras will be permanently allowed in the courtroom
The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to permanently allow cameras in the courtroom, following trials by ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter that were watched by millions of people around the world. An advisory committee made up of Minnesota judges, attorneys and court personnel is recommending...
Judge who ordered sheriff’s testimony to hear renewed motion
A judge who previously ordered Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to appear before the Office of Inspector General and answer questions about so-called deputy gangs said Wednesday he will conduct a follow-up hearing on the issue next month because county attorneys allege Villanueva did not fulfill his obligations during the first OIG session.
Reasons for Seeking Sole Custody of Your Child
If the other parent also wants sole custody, you may face a long battle. Sole custody refers to physical and legal custody, also known as full custody. It’s essential to differentiate these two terms as many people might use them interchangeably. When a parent has sole physical custody, the child lives with them, but the other parent might visit. Similarly, when a parent has sole legal custody, they’re responsible for making significant decisions about their child’s life without considering the other parent’s opinion.
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
DOJ asks 11th Circuit for partial stay, allowing attorneys to use classified docs during special master review
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit to allow it to continue using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a criminal investigation. The DOJ’s request comes after a special master was appointed to review documents seized from Trump’s Florida property.
DOJ appeals portion of special master decision in Trump case
The Department of Justice on Friday asked an appeals court to restore FBI access to roughly 100 documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, but did not seek to block the appointment of a so-called "special master," or third-party individual, to review other materials, The New York Times reports.
