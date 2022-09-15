ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macclenny, FL

The Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months. “Kenzo” was deemed a dangerous dog, biting two different people in the course of two years, triggering a Florida law that means a death sentence for the animal; but his owners appealed, thinking a decision would be quick.
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
bloomberglaw.com

Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award

A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate

The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years. As a scholar who has long followed the capital punishment debate in the U.S., I know that Oklahoma’s plan runs against the grain of the death penalty’s recent history. Over the past several years both...
abovethelaw.com

'Religious' School Denied The Right To Openly Discriminate... Maybe? Time Will Tell.

The Supreme Court denied a bid by Yeshiva University to block an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on campus and is sending the issue back to the New York courts. In a 5-4 ruling against the Jewish university on Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Yeshiva’s request to put a New York County Supreme Court decision on pause, and the school will now need to go through the New York court system.
HeySoCal

Judge who ordered sheriff’s testimony to hear renewed motion

A judge who previously ordered Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to appear before the Office of Inspector General and answer questions about so-called deputy gangs said Wednesday he will conduct a follow-up hearing on the issue next month because county attorneys allege Villanueva did not fulfill his obligations during the first OIG session.
legalreader.com

Reasons for Seeking Sole Custody of Your Child

If the other parent also wants sole custody, you may face a long battle. Sole custody refers to physical and legal custody, also known as full custody. It’s essential to differentiate these two terms as many people might use them interchangeably. When a parent has sole physical custody, the child lives with them, but the other parent might visit. Similarly, when a parent has sole legal custody, they’re responsible for making significant decisions about their child’s life without considering the other parent’s opinion.
The Week

DOJ appeals portion of special master decision in Trump case

The Department of Justice on Friday asked an appeals court to restore FBI access to roughly 100 documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, but did not seek to block the appointment of a so-called "special master," or third-party individual, to review other materials, The New York Times reports.
