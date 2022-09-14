ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hammond looks to remain unbeaten at South Terrebonne

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive results they were hoping for when they originally hired former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels to take the reigns as head coach. Ahead of a matchup with South Terrebonne on Friday (Sept. 16), the Tornados are looking to forge a 3-0 win streak.
HAMMOND, LA
Ponchatoula takes down St. Thomas Aquinas 23-8 in Strawberry Stadium

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchaotula football (2-1) took down St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday (Sept. 15) 23-8 in SLU’s Strawberry Stadium off of continued emphasis on defense and more firework on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons’ offense never scored on the night with their 8 points coming...
PONCHATOULA, LA

