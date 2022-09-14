Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox8live.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
fox8live.com
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
fox8live.com
Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of a 3-year-old has led to new safety guidelines for rental properties. On Wednesday, September 14, members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed an ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’. It’s in memory of Devin Page Jr., a young boy...
fox8live.com
Hammond looks to remain unbeaten at South Terrebonne
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive results they were hoping for when they originally hired former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels to take the reigns as head coach. Ahead of a matchup with South Terrebonne on Friday (Sept. 16), the Tornados are looking to forge a 3-0 win streak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
fox8live.com
Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of Jayden Daniels begins in San Bernadino, Calif., and his love for sports started at a young age. Jayden was starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, even if he didn’t seem built for the competition. He slowly but surely gained weight and chose to attend Arizona State on the next level.
fox8live.com
Ponchatoula takes down St. Thomas Aquinas 23-8 in Strawberry Stadium
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchaotula football (2-1) took down St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday (Sept. 15) 23-8 in SLU’s Strawberry Stadium off of continued emphasis on defense and more firework on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons’ offense never scored on the night with their 8 points coming...
Comments / 0