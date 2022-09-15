Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Coolidge Just Gave the Most Jennifer Coolidge Emmys Speech of All Time
There are a few things that you can count on in Hollywood: That the sequel will (almost) always be worse, Tom Hanks will always be charming, and Jennifer Coolidge will always be Jennifer Coolidge. The latter proved this maxim to be gloriously true at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, when she got up to accept the outstanding supporting actress award for her role as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus and delivered a speech that was about as memorable as you’d expect it to be:
Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Remaining On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech
Backfired skit. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for a bit he performed during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech at the Emmys. While presenting the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category on Monday, September 13, copresenter Will Arnett dragged Jimmy, 54, on stage. Will, 52, joked that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host had passed-out drunk after losing his category to John Oliver.
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jimmy Kimmel Finally Apologizes to Quinta Brunson After Emmys Controversy: “I Drank Too Much”
Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Quinta Brunson onto his show last night, just days after he caused an internet uproar by upstaging her big moment at the 2022 Emmys. The late night host apologized to the Abbott Elementary creator for his “dumb comedy bit” on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, admitting “people got upset” by his antics.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’
Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
Tyler James Williams Posts Sweetest Tribute To Sheryl Lee Ralph After The Emmys
The “Abbott Elementary” star explained why walking his co-star to the Emmys stage was one of the “greatest honors” of his career.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Here's why Norm Macdonald was left out of the 'In Memoriam' segment at this year's Emmys
Norm Macdonald was not part of the traditional "In Memoriam" segment Monday at the Emmys, even though he was shown just before it, when his posthumous comedy special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, was recognized as a nominee in the category of variety special. And people on social media quickly noticed...
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
International Business Times
Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'
Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel After His 'Dumb' Emmy Joke
Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Quinta Brunson for stealing her Emmy Awards moment with his "dumb comedy bit." Kimmel was attacked after Monday's awards ceremony when he continued a joke and pretended to be passed out in front of Brunson, who was collecting the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for her show Abbott Elementary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should The Emmys Be Making Will Smith Jokes About The Oscars Slap? Patton Oswalt Weighs In
TV's biggest night has finally arrived and, as the 2022 Emmy Awards draw closer, there are numerous ongoing conversations about the nominees, host Kenan Thompson and more. Amid this, people are also wondering if the show will in any way address the fact that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year, and some are pondering if it's appropriate to make jokes about the incident. Now, comedian Patton Oswalt has opened up about the possibility while discussing what he hopes to see at the Emmys.
Kenan Thompson Dances & Dresses As Ice-T, Daenerys & More In Lively Emmys Opener
Kenan Thompson expanded his range way past the famed soundstages of Saturday Night Live on Monday, September 12, as the comedian hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards. And his opening couldn’t have been more spot-on! The newly single funnyman, 44, hit the stage with a medley of TV theme songs paying tribute to Friends, Law & Order, and The Brady Bunch. And he danced right along with backup dancers in the extended number — truly busting the moves in the Law & Order segment and changing his wardrobe several times to end the piece while rocking a Game of Thrones Dany wig and armor. He also nodded to Friends, dancing to the famed theme song, umbrella in hand.
Quinta Brunson Finishes Her Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel became headline news Sunday night when the popular late-night host almost ruined her moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards with a corny joke that lasted way too long. The Abbott Elementary creator accepted the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” with Kimmel playing dead at her feet. Brunson stopped by Kimmel, last night, to return the favor and finish her acceptance speech.
Jimmy Kimmel gives Shri Thanedar award for best of the worst campaign ads
State Rep. Shri Thanedar didn't win an Emmy this week, but his acting still nabbed a prize. The Democratic U.S. House candidate for the 13th Congressional District in the Detroit area was given an award on Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for outstanding performance in a political ad. ...
Common ‘Supremely Grateful’ For Broadway Debut In ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’
Common will be making his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ play Between Riverside and Crazy. The rapper will be playing the role of Junior and the cast is set to start performances on November 30 at Second Stages Hayes Theatre. Following the announcement, Common shared his thoughts on being part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. “This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company,” he shared on Instagram. “I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of...
21 Screenshots Of Artists Encountering Entitled Weirdos Who Want Their Work Super Discounted Or Entirely Free
Stop asking photographers to shoot you for exposure.
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0