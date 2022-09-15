Read full article on original website
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Luchese Mobsters from Westchester Arrested for Running Illegal Gambling
Charges Against Luchese Crime Family Solider Anthony Villani From Elmsford that He Ran Rhino Sports for 16 Years Include. On September 14, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Luchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports,” utilized an offshore website and dozens of bookmakers in the New York area to take millions in illegal sports bets.
yonkerstimes.com
Rally to Keep Term Limits Backfires! Five People Show Up, and Four Wanted to Change It!
An “urgent rally” against making changes to the Yonkers Term Limits law was held at the City Hall Fountain on September 13. Whoever organized the so-called “Urgent” Rally at Yonkers City Hall should be ashamed of themselves, because only one “protestor” showed up. And it gets worse-four other people showed up in support of changing term limits!
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Remembers 9/11Heroes Who Died Years After
Names read of those lost to 9/11 Related Illnesses: Firefighter Gary S. Allo, White Plains Fire Department, Police Officer Christopher M. Barry, NYPD, Deputy Chief Daniel J. Bayles, New York County District Attorney’s Office, Sergeant Patrick J. Boyle, NYPD, Battalion Chief Kevin R. Byrnes, FDNY, Firefighter Jef Campion, Yonkers Fire Department, Director Benedict J. Cecere, DSNY, Foreman Dennis E. Ciallela, Mount Vernon Department of Public Works, Volunteer Haydee Cleary, Salvation Army, Sergeant Patrick T. Coyne, NYPD, John M. Cozza, Construction Industry, Police Officer George F. Darini, NYPD, Emergency Medical Technican, Louis de Pena Jr., FDNY, Correction Officer Scott W. Delfa, Westchester County Department of Correction, Environmental Health and Safety Engineering Manager Gerard J. Derosa, Con Edison, Police Officer Kenneth X. Domenech, NYPD, Lieutenant Clark W. Douglass, White Plains Fire Department, Captain James A. Drohan Sr., Ossining Fire Department, Police Officer Nicholas G. Finelli, NYPD, Carpenter Seamus G. Finnerty, NYCDOE, Firefighter Daniel R. Foley, FDNY, Detective Mark S. Gado, New Rochelle Police Department, Paramedic Scott D. Galletta Sr., FDNY, Richard A. Grace, Construction Industry, Commissioner Peter S. Guyett, Yonkers Fire Department, Firefighter Herbert D. Harriott, Rye Fire Department, Police Officer Joseph F. Heid, NYPD, Executive Director Stephan Hittmann, FDNY, Police Officer John G. Horan, NYPD, Detective Michael A. Houlahan, NYPD, Police Officer Stanley J. Kasper, Yonkers Police Department, John A. LoBianco, Construction Industry, Director Gwynne K. MacPherson-Williams, DHS, Police Officer Anthony Maggiore, Yonkers Police Department, Police Officer Walter L. Mallinson, Harrison Police Department, Firefighter Gary J. Martin, White Plains Fire Department, Captain Edward J. McGreal, NYPD, Lieutenant Roy D. McLaughlin, Yonkers Police Department, Firefighter Robert A. Mentrasti, Fairview Fire Department, Detective James W. Monahan, NYPD, Lieutenant John W. Moran, FDNY, Battalion Chief Dennis J. Moynihan, FDNY, Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, FDNY, Police Officer Kathleen O’Connor-Funigiello, New Rochelle Police Department, Firefighter Michael R. O’Hanlon, FDNY, Captain Ronald G. Peifer Sr., NYPD, Firefighter John V. Peteani Jr., Yonkers Fire Department, Captain Philip A. Pinto Jr., Eastchester Fire Department, Richard Regis, Wall Street Journal, Police Officer Richard E. Riegel, NYPD, Firefighter Eduardo A. Rivera, Yonkers Fire Department, Supervisor Phillip M. Rizzuto, DSNY, Lieutenant John M. Rodriguez, Yonkers Fire Department, Detective Joseph E. Seabrook, NYPD, Police Officer Peter Sheridan Jr., NYPD, Captain Robert J. Spatta, Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, Deputy Chief Frank G. Strollo, New Rochelle Fire Department, James P. Sullivan, NYC Transit Authority, Captain Dennis P. Tortorella, Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department, Firefighter Neill S. Tyndal Jr., Yonkers Fire Department, Lieutenant John Veteri, Larchmont Fire Department, Assistant Chief Roger Vitolo, Yonkers Fire Department, Firefighter Joseph A. Walsh, FDNY, Detective Charles J. Wassil Jr., Peekskill Police Department, Lieutenant Marden C. Wolf, White Plains Fire Department, Sergeant Peter C. Woods, NYPD.
yonkerstimes.com
New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
yonkerstimes.com
NEW ROCHELLE MAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS IN STATE PRISON FOR KILLING HIS MOTHER
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, 28, was sentenced on September 15, 2022, to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for applying a fatal chokehold to his mother during a dispute in her home in New Rochelle.
yonkerstimes.com
The Picture House Screens Free Puppies, and Appearance by Piglet the Pink Puppy, Sept. 18
The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) announced today that on Saturday, September 24, they will be holding two special events for families, both free to the public. In the morning, the Bronxville theater will host Family Day, offering film-centered activities for families with children in grade 5 and under...
Comments / 0