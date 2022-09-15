ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees challenge the eight-hour workday with 'quiet quitting'

Some workers are done being overachievers. Whether they’re consultants or software engineers, they’ve noticed they can get a full day’s work done and even if they have time to do more, they’re not going to. It’s a practice that has lately come to be known as “quiet quitting,” or not going above and beyond the required tasks at work. Jill Chapman, a local expert with HR solutions company Insperity, talked about how different definitions of the phrase might come down to the employee’s attitude. Whereas one worker might be disengaged, another could be practicing some work-life balance. “From an employer's...
Where Will You Be in 10 Years as an Entrepreneur?

As a business person or entrepreneur, your main goal is to create a successful business. And to do that, you need to know where you will be in 10 years as an entrepreneur – and that means asking yourself some tough questions. In this post, we’ll show you how to use seven questions to help you shape your future as an entrepreneur.
