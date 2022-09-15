Some workers are done being overachievers. Whether they’re consultants or software engineers, they’ve noticed they can get a full day’s work done and even if they have time to do more, they’re not going to. It’s a practice that has lately come to be known as “quiet quitting,” or not going above and beyond the required tasks at work. Jill Chapman, a local expert with HR solutions company Insperity, talked about how different definitions of the phrase might come down to the employee’s attitude. Whereas one worker might be disengaged, another could be practicing some work-life balance. “From an employer's...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO