The Marquette University men's soccer team (3-2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) prepares to host its final games of non-conference play as it takes on a pair of opponents at Valley Fields. The Golden Eagles will first host the Ivy League's Yale Bulldogs (2-0-2, 0-0 Ivy) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., before welcoming cross-town opponent Milwaukee (1-3-2, 0-0 Horizon) on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on FloSports.

