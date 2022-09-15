ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomarquette.com

No. 19 Volleyball beats No. 25 Illinois in five

MILWAUKEE – Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma posted a career-high 17 kills as the No. 19 Marquette University women's volleyball team extended its winning streak to six matches with a five-set win over No. 25 Illinois. The Golden Eagles (8-1) picked up their first-ever win over the Illini after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

MSOC Set for Home Matches vs Yale, Milwaukee

The Marquette University men's soccer team (3-2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) prepares to host its final games of non-conference play as it takes on a pair of opponents at Valley Fields. The Golden Eagles will first host the Ivy League's Yale Bulldogs (2-0-2, 0-0 Ivy) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., before welcoming cross-town opponent Milwaukee (1-3-2, 0-0 Horizon) on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on FloSports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

WSOC Shuts Out Western Michigan 2-0

The Marquette University women's soccer team (4-3-1) concluded the non-conference portion of its schedule Thursday night with a 2-0 victory against Western Michigan (0-4-3) at Valley Fields. The Golden Eagles netted two goals on 13 shot attempts. MU moved the ball effectively throughout the match recording four assists on its...
MILWAUKEE, WI
gomarquette.com

MU Cross Country to Compete at National Catholic Invite

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams will be competing in the National Catholic Invite hosted by Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 16. The Golden Eagles return to South Bend, Indiana for the first time since 2017 when both the men and women took third place.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Milwaukee, WI
gomarquette.com

No. 19 Volleyball hosts No. 25 Illinois and Illinois State

MILWAUKEE – — The No. 19 Marquette University women's volleyball team hosts No. 25 Illinois and Illinois State this weekend for non-conference matches at the Al McGuire Center. The Golden Eagles face the Illini at 6 p.m. on Saturday before a 1 p.m. Sunday contest against the Redbirds.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy