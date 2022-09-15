ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 Georgia High School Football Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.
Kirby Smart reveals importance of Georgia-South Carolina matchup

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart believes the Bulldogs’ Saturday matchup with South Carolina will help them find their identity, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t think we’ve gained enough true identity of who we are,” Smart said. “You find that out when you go on the road. This is one of our first maturity, composure tests that we’re going to have.”
Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday to kick off their 2022 SEC slate against a Gamecocks team that is licking their wounds from a 41 to 30 loss to Arkansas on the road a week ago.  Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite in the football game according ...
