How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia. Here's how and where to watch the contest.
Week 4 Georgia High School Football Rankings
In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
College Football Odds: Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off in an exciting SEC matchup in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Georgia-South Carolina prediction and pick, laid out below. There is a...
USC football vs. Fresno State: Live updates, highlights, Caleb Williams stats
The USC Trojans are hoping to start the season 3-0 and continue to climb the national college football rankings. The Fresno State Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking last-play 35-32 loss to Oregon State last week. Follow along for live game updates and highlights as the ...
Arik Gilbert not with Georgia football team at South Carolina
Arik Gilbert is not with the Georgia football team ahead of its Week 3 game against South Carolina, according to multiple reports. Gilbert was not seen at No. 1 Georgia's pre-game warm-ups with the tight end group, which included Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, Ryland Goede, and Oscar Delp. ...
Longhorns Comeback Win vs. UTSA Speaks Volumes On New Texas Culture
In 2021, the Longhorns would have folded to the adversity of a first half deficit. In 2022, Steve Sarkisian has his team playing with a new mentality.
Kirby Smart reveals importance of Georgia-South Carolina matchup
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart believes the Bulldogs’ Saturday matchup with South Carolina will help them find their identity, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t think we’ve gained enough true identity of who we are,” Smart said. “You find that out when you go on the road. This is one of our first maturity, composure tests that we’re going to have.”
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on South Carolina in SEC showdown
(13:21, 3Q) Brock Bowers takes a pass 78 yards for a touchdown to give Georgia a 31-0 lead. That one didn't take long for the Bulldogs, as Stetson Bennett hits Bowers over the middle and lets him do the rest of the work on a 78-yard score. It's been all Georgia as the Bulldogs draw closer to another big victory.
Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina
Georgia will be on the road at South Carolina for its first SEC conference game of the season.
Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday to kick off their 2022 SEC slate against a Gamecocks team that is licking their wounds from a 41 to 30 loss to Arkansas on the road a week ago. Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite in the football game according ...
