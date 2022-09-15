Read full article on original website
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
September 11 – Happy Grandparent’s Day
Sunday September 11th is Grandparent's Day! If you are lucky enough to have one of your Grandparents alive be sure to visit them, give them a call or video chat with them!. Grandparents are the best! They can spoil their grandchild(ren), feed them all sorts of sugary things and then send them back to their parents!
Maine Lawmakers Hit Back Against Blows to Lobster Industry
Maine's top lawmakers and representatives met Friday with the media to convey their outrage a what they call an unconscionable blow to Maine's Lobster Industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, Gov. Janet Mills and several members of Maine's lobstering community called for the immediate reversal of a designation they say will devastate the livelihood of thousands of Mainers up and down the coast.
East Machias Mother and Son Among 4 Arrested for Drug Trafficking
A mother and son from East Machias have been arrested, along with two residents of New York, for drug trafficking in Washington County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was 6:30 Wednesday morning when Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a Jacksonville Road home in East Machias. The warrant was granted as the result of a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff's Office that included undercover purchases of drugs from people in the home. This is one of a series of investigations being conducted by the Sheriff's Office that is targeting drug trafficking operations in the county.
A Open Letter to Those Thinking About Committing Suicide – Suicide Prevention Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Let's face it the last couple of years have been tough, tough, tough years. Actually they are probably a couple of the toughest in a long, long, long time. The pandemic caused quarantining, the sense of isolation, the hatred on social media have all combined to cause some people to consider that suicide is the only option. I'm here to tell you that is absolutely NOT TRUE!
