ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
ROYALSTON, MA
WDEA AM 1370

September 11 – Happy Grandparent’s Day

Sunday September 11th is Grandparent's Day! If you are lucky enough to have one of your Grandparents alive be sure to visit them, give them a call or video chat with them!. Grandparents are the best! They can spoil their grandchild(ren), feed them all sorts of sugary things and then send them back to their parents!
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Lawmakers Hit Back Against Blows to Lobster Industry

Maine's top lawmakers and representatives met Friday with the media to convey their outrage a what they call an unconscionable blow to Maine's Lobster Industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, Gov. Janet Mills and several members of Maine's lobstering community called for the immediate reversal of a designation they say will devastate the livelihood of thousands of Mainers up and down the coast.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

East Machias Mother and Son Among 4 Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A mother and son from East Machias have been arrested, along with two residents of New York, for drug trafficking in Washington County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was 6:30 Wednesday morning when Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a Jacksonville Road home in East Machias. The warrant was granted as the result of a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff's Office that included undercover purchases of drugs from people in the home. This is one of a series of investigations being conducted by the Sheriff's Office that is targeting drug trafficking operations in the county.
EAST MACHIAS, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
WDEA AM 1370

A Open Letter to Those Thinking About Committing Suicide – Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Let's face it the last couple of years have been tough, tough, tough years. Actually they are probably a couple of the toughest in a long, long, long time. The pandemic caused quarantining, the sense of isolation, the hatred on social media have all combined to cause some people to consider that suicide is the only option. I'm here to tell you that is absolutely NOT TRUE!
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy