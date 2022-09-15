ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48 Celebrities With Kids You Might Not Know Existed Because Some Are Super Private While Others Are Full-On Social Media Stars

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jdyI_0hwgZPWQ00

I keep on seeing Princess Anne all over the news, and I have to be honest with you, I didn't know she existed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTr4j_0hwgZPWQ00

This is no offense to her, I just never knew about the Queen's children!

Frank Augstein / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Because this was a surprise to me, I thought I would share some celebrity spawn we rarely see, or some you may not know exist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPoUv_0hwgZPWQ00
Andrew Milligan / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

1. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x16Kt_0hwgZPWQ00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Julianne Moore's kids, Caleb and Liv Freundlich.

juliannemoore/ instagram.com

3. Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

@manologonzalezvergara/ Instagram: @manologonzalezvergara

4. Steve Carell's kids, John and Elisabeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kQem_0hwgZPWQ00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5. Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter, Claudia Rose.

@michellepfeifferofficial/ michellepfeifferofficial/ Instagram: @michellepfeifferofficial

6. Taraji P. Henson's son, Marcell Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqMGx_0hwgZPWQ00
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

7. LeVar Burton's daughter, Mica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiaAc_0hwgZPWQ00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8. Debra Messing's son, Roman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SC64_0hwgZPWQ00
Michael Loccisano / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's daughter, Ramona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yFmX_0hwgZPWQ00
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for GreenSlate

10. Samuel L. Jackson's daughter, Zoe.

@samuelljackson/ samuelljackson/ Instagram: @samuelljackson

11. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder's three kids: Phinnaeus, Hazel, and Henry Daniel.

@modermoder/ modermoder/ Instagram: @modermoder

Their twins just turned 17.

modermoder/ Instagram: @modermoder

12. Charlize Theron's kids, Jackson and August.

charlizeafrica/ Instagram: @charlizeafrica

13. Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ouHB_0hwgZPWQ00
Gotham / Getty Images

14. Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh's son, Rocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VV5m_0hwgZPWQ00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

15. Ben Stiller's daughter, Ella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fMQH_0hwgZPWQ00
Evans Vestal Ward / NBC via Getty Images

16. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son, Charlie Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3DZu_0hwgZPWQ00
Rich Schultz / Getty Images

And here's a pretty good shot of JLD watching him play basketball:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WEyM_0hwgZPWQ00
Jayne Kamin-oncea / Getty Images

17. Simon Cowell's son, Eric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1El45U_0hwgZPWQ00
David Livingston / Getty Images

18. Celine Dion's three sons: René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy.

celinedion/ Instagram: @celinedion

19. Kenny G's son, Max Gorelick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7503_0hwgZPWQ00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

20. Kathy Najimy's daughter, Samia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPeBz_0hwgZPWQ00
Larry Marano / Getty Images

21. Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yg9VF_0hwgZPWQ00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. Halle Berry's son, Maceo.

halleberry/ Instagram: @halleberry

Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFXnK_0hwgZPWQ00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

23. Christina Aguilera's daughter, Summer Rain.

xtina/ Instagram: @xtina

Christina also has a son named Max.

xtina/ Instagram: @xtina

24. Jim Carrey's daughter, Jane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293kz3_0hwgZPWQ00
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's kids, Slater and Bronwyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcRZv_0hwgZPWQ00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

26. Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CL69I_0hwgZPWQ00
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

27. Janet Jackson's son, Eissa.

janetjackson/ Instagram: @janetjackson

Janet has never posted a picture of Eissa, but she did share this little house they made in quarantine.

My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat #IslandLife 🥰🏠

@JanetJackson 03:33 PM - 15 May 2020

28. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise.

@bellakidmancruise/ instagram.com

29. They also have a son named Connor Cruise.

theconnorcruise/ instagram.com

30. Lisa Kudrow's son, Julian.

lisakudrow/ Instagram: @lisakudrow

31. Jeff Goldblum's kids, Charlie and River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REXU5_0hwgZPWQ00
Axelle / FilmMagic

32. Paul Rudd's kids, Jack and Darby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTC7e_0hwgZPWQ00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

33. Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes.

emmaroberts/ Instagram: @emmaroberts

34. Madonna's six kids: Rocco, Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

madonna/ Instagram: @madonna

35. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

sarahmgellar/ Instagram: @sarahmgellar

36. Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn.

That's Katy Perry in the pic, BTW.

orlandobloom/ Instagram: @orlandobloom

37. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman's daughter, Lucy DeVito.

lucywatoosy/ Instagram: @lucywatoosy

38. Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly.

channingtatum/ Instagram: @channingtatum

39. Lucy Liu's son, Rockwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5KHk_0hwgZPWQ00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

40. Luke Perry's son, Jack Perry, aka Jungle Boy.

boy_myth_legend/ Instagram: @boy_myth_legend

41. Jude Law's son, Raff Law.

rafflaw/ Instagram: @rafflaw

42. Pam and Tommy's son, Brandon Thomas Lee.

@brandonthomaslee/ Instagram: @brandonthomaslee

43. Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons' daughter, Ming Lee Simmons

@mingleesimmons/ instagram.com

44. Vin Diesel's kids, Hania, Pauline, and Vincent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLSWC_0hwgZPWQ00
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

45. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W14Ri_0hwgZPWQ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

46. Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco Arquette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eC1Ed_0hwgZPWQ00
Presley Ann / Getty Images

47. Pierce Brosnan's son, Paris.

@ paris.brosnan Instagram: @paris.brosnan

