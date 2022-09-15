ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
12 fall wreaths to greet your guests this holiday season

Pack away your summer decor because fall is just around the corner. It’s time to cozy up and embrace the holiday spirit with pumpkin-spiced scents and all things orange, terracotta, and red. And what better way to do that than with one of our favorite fall decorating ideas – a fall wreath. Adorn your door, mantle, or window with one of these gorgeous fall wreaths and welcome guests into the season in style.
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
Alok develops synthetic yarn with the feel of an all-cotton construction

New York – Alok will launch a sheet collection with multiple performance attributes next week. The new Suta collection – named with the Hindi word yarn, filament or thread – is made from yarns that weave into a fabric the feeling of cotton. Alok’s R&D teams developed the innovative yarn using the manufacturer’s expertise in polymer-based yarns. Its teams tested Suta with user trials to ensure it had created a man-made fiber (MMF) that can compete directly with the hand feel of a natural cotton fiber.
Downlite is gearing up to grab a bigger piece of market share

Mason, Ohio – After 20% year-over-year growth in 2021, Downlite is pushing forward with new initiatives to keep the momentum going. “We not only want to be better at everything we do, we want to be the best,” said CEO Joe Crawford, former CEO of Pacific Coast Feather Company, who came out of retirement to join the business in September 2019. “Do we want to be the biggest? No. But we can be bigger.”
Long-time spinning mill Taram Textiles expands into finished goods

New York – Taram Textiles’ parent company has been spinning yarns for nearly 90 years, weaving for seven years, and with the recent installation of a cut & sew operation, is now producing finished sheets and duvet covers. The subsidiary of the Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Limited, a...
Before and After: HGTV’s “Love It or List It” Turns Designer Hilary Farr from Star to Client

After years of redesigning the houses of others, HGTV star Hilary Farr decided to put her skills to the ultimate test. In the latest episode of “Love It or List It,” the designer opted to renovate her own recently purchased home. Along the way, she had to impress co-host David Visentin, who was skeptical of the cramped house and encouraged her to list it and buy a different property nearby.
Home furnishings and furniture among weakest performers in August sales estimates

Washington — Furniture and home furnishings sales in August tumbled year-over-year and month-to-month, according to advance monthly estimates from the Department of Commerce. The month’s adjusted sales of $11.783 billion was down 1.6% from August 2021’s $11.971 billion and down 1.3% from July’s $11.936 billion. And while many furniture...
13 stylish storage solutions to get your home organised for autumn

As the weather slowly cools, chances are your temper is hotting up when you can’t find something around the house.A bit of organisation and knowing where things are kept can save us a world of stress. Plus, while an Indian summer may still be in swing, nature is starting to tell us it’s time to make room for richer, warmer textures and salute the change of season.So if you’re preparing to switch out your summer bedding, stow away holiday clothes and swap out those woollens before the colder months set in – or just want to get organised now September...
