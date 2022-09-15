Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration
Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund
Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com
OpenNode receives approval to test Bitcoin payments in Bahrain
Bitcoin payment provider OpenNode will test its bitcoin payment solution in Bahrain following approval by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The CBB launched its Regulatory Sandbox in 2017, to allow FinTech startups to experiment with innovative banking and financial solutions under friendly regulatory oversight. OpenNode will leverage the the central...
TechCrunch
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t ‘wavered one inch,’ LMAX CEO says
Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors “haven’t wavered one inch,” Mercer said. “It hasn’t gone backward,” Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeking Permission To Sell Stablecoin Holdings in New Court Request
Embattled crypto lender Celsius is seeking permission from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to sell off its stablecoins. As the future of the company remains unclear, it is asking the bankruptcy court for permission to sell the stablecoins in its possession as a means of generating liquidity, according to recent court filings.
blockchain.news
Russian Crypto Startup InDeFi to Launch Ruble Stablecoin following DAI Model
InDeFi, a Russian crypto startup founded by the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank, Alexander Lebedev, has announced plans to introduce a ruble-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Sergey Mendeleev, the Co-founder and CEO of InDeFi, made such revelations on Wednesday, September 13, at the Blockchain Life conference...
CNBC
$20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year
Just over a year after raising money at a $10 billion valuation, Figma is getting bought by twice that price by Adobe. Shares of Adobe plunged on the deal, which valued Figma at roughly 50 times annualized recurring revenue. Figma's top venture firms are each poised to make over $1...
ambcrypto.com
Did Algorand’s founders critique Solana? ALGO’s street cred has answer
The founder and CTO of Algorand both have indirectly made strong remarks about Solana in order to compete for Helium Network’s anticipated migration. Now, you might ask if this recent development coupled with Algorand’s massive social media interest helped Algorand’s price. Well, earlier this month, the Helium...
blockworks.co
SBI Group Crypto Arm Wins Singapore Securities License
SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore. A crypto-focused subsidiary of Japanese financial services giant SBI Group has received the regulatory nod to offer its securities to institutional clients in Singapore. SBI Digital Markets, which operates under Tokyo-based SBI...
blockchain.news
Fetch.ai Enhances Web3 Adoption after Onboarding 40,000 New Users
Fetch.ai’s ambition to a Web3-driven digital economy gained steam after onboarding 40,000 unique and active users from Get My Slice (GMS), a leading consumer-centred data marketplace. As a machine learning-based blockchain platform, Fetch.ai has been deploying Autonomous Economic Agents (AEA) to automate any industry for enhanced productivity. Therefore, its...
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why
cryptobriefing.com
Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul
Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
