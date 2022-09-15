Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Caddo Parish are wrong and elections officials are working to correct the goof-up. Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton-Hadskey tells KEEL News from what she has been able to learn is that 813 incorrect ballots were sent out by the Registrar of Voters Office in Caddo Parish. The Registrar will now contact all of those folks to let them know they will be getting a corrected ballot and the first one will not count.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO