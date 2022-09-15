Read full article on original website
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
Shreveport Woman Killed in Mooretown Shooting
A woman shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 11:54 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief
More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured
KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple
A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
How Many Mail-in Ballots in Shreveport Are Wrong?
Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Caddo Parish are wrong and elections officials are working to correct the goof-up. Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton-Hadskey tells KEEL News from what she has been able to learn is that 813 incorrect ballots were sent out by the Registrar of Voters Office in Caddo Parish. The Registrar will now contact all of those folks to let them know they will be getting a corrected ballot and the first one will not count.
Bossier Police Chief Ousted By Civil Service Board
Bossier City will be getting a new police chief. The Fire and Police Civil Service Board has removed Chief Chris Estess as chief. This decision was made after Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the board to remove Estess from the post. What Did Bossier Mayor Have to Say About This Move?
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
Support Shreveport-Bossier First Responders by Playing Cornhole
Yep, you can play cornhole aka bags and support our local Shreveport-Bossier City first responders at the same time!. What does playing cornhole have to do with our local first responders?. The answer is absolutely nothing! It's just a fun way to get people together to help raise money for...
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Where are the Best Haunted Attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier Area?
We're so glad you asked! Not only do we have the top five haunted attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area listed below, but we also have a full listing of Halloween events for you to enjoy with the family!. However, first, we need to discuss the haunted attractions... Science says...
