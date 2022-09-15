ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Woman Killed in Mooretown Shooting

A woman shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 11:54 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog

Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
BENTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects

On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One

On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief

More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment

A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

How Many Mail-in Ballots in Shreveport Are Wrong?

Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Caddo Parish are wrong and elections officials are working to correct the goof-up. Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton-Hadskey tells KEEL News from what she has been able to learn is that 813 incorrect ballots were sent out by the Registrar of Voters Office in Caddo Parish. The Registrar will now contact all of those folks to let them know they will be getting a corrected ballot and the first one will not count.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

