Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
Lake Mead Drowning Victim's 10-Year-Old Son Thought He Was Playing in Water
Tom Erndt says that he can now finally find closure for his father's death.
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Woman backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park dies in triple-digit heat
Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday. It was the fifth death in the park this year, according to the New York Post. Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead...
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard
Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
Parched California prepares for first-ever Colorado River cuts
Officials in California are closing in on an agreement to give up a significant portion of the water the state gets from the Colorado River, bowing to an emergency demand made by the federal government earlier this summer. Executives from two large water districts in the Golden State, which service...
Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave
An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
How to Feed 150 People in the Desert
I’m driving through rolling, green countryside when things start to look more arid. Then, I’m in a cloud of dust. Dust, fine like talcum powder, on the ground and hanging in the air. This is where I’m going; it will be four and a half hours before I reach the Burning Man entry gates. Windstorms whip around my pickup truck as I crawl ahead. There are no gas stations and only occasional Porta Potties along the road that I abandon the truck to use. The logistics of life on the Playa are not for the faint of heart–and I haven’t even officially arrived yet.
