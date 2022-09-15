Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson introduced the emotional moment with a touching speech, sharing, "It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon. To quote Shakespeare, 'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and one man, in his time, plays many parts.'"

