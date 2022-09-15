Peter Ellis will present the University of Maine’s fourth annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Buchanan Alumni House. Ellis’ talk, “Smarter logging for good: Sustainable, low-impact forestry as a natural climate solution,” will discuss the role of forest management in achieving global environmental, economic and social goals. He will also elaborate on how the forest sector can help meet more local climate change policy objectives.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO