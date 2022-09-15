Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
WalkAway Campaign Makes a Stop in MaineThe Maine WriterEllsworth, ME
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
umaine.edu
Libby Lecture to focus on sustainable forest and climate solutions
Peter Ellis will present the University of Maine’s fourth annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Buchanan Alumni House. Ellis’ talk, “Smarter logging for good: Sustainable, low-impact forestry as a natural climate solution,” will discuss the role of forest management in achieving global environmental, economic and social goals. He will also elaborate on how the forest sector can help meet more local climate change policy objectives.
umaine.edu
Neily Raymond selected as Inaugural Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service recipient
The Obama Foundation and Airbnb announced that Neily Raymond of Hermon, Maine, a junior at the University of Maine, was selected as part of the inaugural Voyager Scholarship cohort of 100 rising college juniors nationwide who plan to pursue a career in public service. Funded by a $100 million personal...
umaine.edu
The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center re-launches ‘Maine Policy Matters’ podcast
The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine re-launched their podcast “Maine Policy Matters” on Sept. 6. This season of Maine Policy Matters will feature essays, research and interviews on timely topics relevant to Maine to make public policy information more accessible to policymakers; government, business and nonprofit leaders; and the general public.
umaine.edu
‘The Maine Question’ explores the state of K–12 education
‘The Maine Question’ explores the state of K–12 education. The average school day today looks different than in years past. K–12 educators face a myriad of challenges this year, including teacher and other staffing shortages, distance learning, the politicization of curricula, calls for book bans and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
umaine.edu
Labas writes reflection on CCIDS work creating credentials for technical assistance professionals
Linda Labas, who recently retired as early childhood coordinator for the University of Maine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies (CCIDS), wrote a reflection on a multi-year collaboration with three state partners that created a set of competencies and a credential for technical assistance (TA) professionals who support Maine’s early childhood workforce.
umaine.edu
UMaine alum, Broadway star brings ‘Broadway Rocks’ to Collins Center
Broadway star and University of Maine alum Merritt David Janes is returning to his alma mater to present the show “Broadway Rocks” at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 for the Collins Center for the Arts Gala. Janes co-created the show with his classmates while studying at UMaine. After graduating...
