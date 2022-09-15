Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
markerzone.com
OILERS REPORTEDLY MOVE ON FROM VIRTANEN, BRING IN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN ON PTO
According to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, the Edmonton Oilers no longer have interest in Jake Virtanen, and have instead shifted their focus to the back end, inviting defenseman Jason Demers to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO). The Oilers had been one of several teams who expressed interest in Virtanen,...
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NHL
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
markerzone.com
SHARKS SHARE VIDEO OF FRANCHISE LEGEND JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH TEAM
Joe Thornton became an unrestricted free agent less than two weeks after his 43rd birthday and so far, there have been no contract offers or PTO offers, as far as anyone knows. There have been rumours that if nothing materializes in the NHL, that Thornton could head over to Switzerland...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Players to Watch at 2022 Prospect Showcase
The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their own Prospect Showcase , with their first game being Friday at 10 A.M. EST. The Hurricanes will be joined by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nashville Predators. These teams will come together for a four-day tournament, giving their prospects and other invitees the opportunity to show off their talents before we get into the NHL’s training camp.
NHL
Avalanche season preview: Georgiev key in bid to repeat as Cup champions
Will look from within for second-line center, forward depth. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Nemec has memorable prospects debut for Devils
"In the playoffs, I changed some things," the New Jersey Devils defenseman prospect said. "I started to play more simple, and I started to shoot more on the net and I had a really good playoff. (Slovakia men's national coach) Craig Ramsay told me in the international games to shoot more and then in the playoffs, I started to do these things and I was great."
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
NHL
Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY
Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Friday, the Devils Prospects square off against the host Buffalo Sabres tonight. You can watch the game streamed live right here on...
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY. Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. by Marc Ciampa and Sam Kasan / NewJerseyDevils.com. September 17, 2022.
markerzone.com
FISHING TOURNAMENT AT RESORT OWNED BY TWO FORMER CANUCKS CANCELLED AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF 'INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR'
A story is coming out of Vancouver about a cancelled fishing tournament at a resort co-owned by two former members of the Canucks. The resort is also under new interim management after allegations made by staff. The fishing tournament at Tofino Resort, co-owned by Willie Mitchell and Dan Hamhuis, was...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NHL Pro Tyler Motte’s Fiancée, Adriana Hassan
Tyler Motte continues to draw attention from NHL fans and franchises. And it’s not just his game but also his personal life. The forward’s special someone especially intrigues the hockey pro’s followers. Adriana Hassan is Tyler Motte’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. She is a familiar presence to Motte’s social media followers, but she is pretty low-key. It only provokes more curiosity about Tyler Motte’s fiancée and their relationship. So we delve into the background of Tyler Motte’s fiancée in this Adriana Hassan wiki.
