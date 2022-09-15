ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
KEYC

BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
swnewsmedia.com

Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide

The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Southern Minnesota News

Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd

A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KEYC

Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy