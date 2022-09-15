Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
kymnradio.net
Elliott discusses NPD staffing; Urgent Care returns to Northfield; New DJJD Ambassadors
The Northfield Police Department is currently taking applications to fill an empty patrol officer position. after a ten-year veteran of the force decided to leave the profession this summer and take another job in a different industry. Police Chief Mark Elliott said that decision is not an unusual one for...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
KEYC
BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato
UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time. The following is a previous version of this story. A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a...
Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert
Police in Mankato are now searching for a suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that wounded someone Friday morning, prompting a shelter in place in the vicinity. Bashir Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
RELATED PEOPLE
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota DPS Uses Serious Injury Crash to Highlight Importance of Seat Belts
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is using a serious injury crash in March to show that seat belts save lives. Angie Kupczak was driving to work in Forest Lake when another vehicle hit black ice and they collided head-on. Kupczak says she suffered a compound fracture in her leg and her heel was crushed:
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymnradio.net
Martig discusses 2023 preliminary levy; Hispanic Heritage fest set for Saturday; Sheriff’s Association offering scholarships
City Administrator Ben Martig said the preliminary tax levy, which was set at 18.5% by the City Council on Tuesday night, is a. necessary increase for several reasons, both immediate and historic. Wages and benefits make up 65% of the city budget and are on the rise. Martig said prior...
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
KEYC
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
KAAL-TV
One person seriously injured in multiple vehicle crash in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays for drivers in downtown Rochester Thursday morning. At approximately 6:38, police were called to a crash at 4th St. SE and 3rd Ave. SE. across from Ironwood Square and the Government Center. The Rochester Fire Department extricated a driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Comments / 0