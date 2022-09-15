ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC

2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
CHADBOURN, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
City
Whiteville, NC
Whiteville, NC
Business
getnews.info

Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community

Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
SOUTHPORT, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Details on proposed ‘sip and stroll’ policy for downtown Whiteville

You may soon be able to openly walk the streets of downtown Whiteville and enjoy a beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage of your choice — within certain restrictions. At a meeting later this month, Whiteville City Council will host a public hearing on a proposed downtown social district: a designated area that allows consumers to carry and consume beer, wine or spirits sold by participating businesses.
WHITEVILLE, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament

THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
Person
Dean Lewis
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families

New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

