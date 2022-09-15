Read full article on original website
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community
Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
Details on proposed ‘sip and stroll’ policy for downtown Whiteville
You may soon be able to openly walk the streets of downtown Whiteville and enjoy a beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage of your choice — within certain restrictions. At a meeting later this month, Whiteville City Council will host a public hearing on a proposed downtown social district: a designated area that allows consumers to carry and consume beer, wine or spirits sold by participating businesses.
Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament
THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
New Hanover County Commissioners approve $1.65 million towards reopening “The Harbor”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday, September 19, to grant $1.65 million towards reopening the Harbor, a mental health and substance abuse center, at the former Sherwood Manor Rest Home. RHA Health Services and Trillium Health Resources announced in the July they would reopen...
Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
HCPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Highway 90; truck, home also hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the hand Sunday evening in an incident near Highway 90 that also resulted in bullets hitting a pickup truck and a house, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded at about 8:20 p.m. to the Sand Hill Lane area where officers talked to two people […]
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
