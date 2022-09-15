Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
Briarcrest loses starting quarterback ahead of CBHS game
MEMPHIS – Big news ahead of one of tonight’s biggest games. Briarcrest will be without its starting quarterback when the Saints welcome in Christian Brothers. Senior and Troy commit J.D. Sherrod is no longer a member of the Briarcrest football team and has withdrawn from the school, though school officials would not comment on the […]
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. Arkansas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. If the contest is anything like Memphis' 55-50 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
hoopseen.com
Andre Whitehead's Team Thad Combine Standouts
This past weekend I attended the 2022 Team Thad Elite Combine in Memphis. The event was loaded with young talent from all over the Southeast. With my focus on Tennessee, I have chosen 9 players that seriously caught my eye. Here they are listed alphabetically:. Thin athlete was a bucket...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
CBS Sports
Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel has perfect response when asked about playing backups against Akron
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel isn’t letting himself, his coaching staff or his team look past the Akron Zips this weekend to UT’s game against the Florida Gators on September 24. Not even the tiniest bit. Heupel took a question from a fan during Vol Calls on...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee’s athletic department dropped the best video you’ll see on the internet all year
The Tennessee Vols athletic department dropped one of the best videos of the year this week. Tennessee football’s official Instagram account uploaded a reel “recapping” the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh that included some hilarious “edits”. It’s really impossible to describe, just watch the masterpiece...
memphismagazine.com
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
“Any setback is a setback for Memphis”: Economist reflects on FedEx challenges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CEO of the largest employer in Memphis predicts a global recession, but one local economist doesn’t believe the company’s setbacks will tremendously influence the lives of Mid-South residents. “While the economy is slowing, it’s going to be very minor for most Memphians,” said...
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
