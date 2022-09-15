ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fortinet Championship 2022 Live Stream

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Fortinet Championship 2022 Live Stream

After a two week break, the PGA Tour returns this week for the Fortinet Championship, hosted at Silverado Resort and Spa (North) in California. Max Homa is the defending champion and he will be looking to play well before making his Presidents Cup debut at the end of the month.

The International side will have Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis, while Homa and American assistant captain Webb Simpson are also playing.

Located in the heart of California wine country, the course, opened in 1955, was refreshed by Johnny Miller around 10 years ago. This is the seventh playing of the event at Silverado.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details.

Fortinet Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the  Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee . This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujNAO_0hwgIIz000

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN , the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee. View Deal

US TV Schedule - 2022 Fortinet Championship

All times EST

Thursday, September 15 : 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 16: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 17: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 18: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV .

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Fortinet Championship

Thursday, September 15 : 5.30pm-2am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Friday, September 16 : 5.30pm-2am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Saturday, September 17 : 11pm-2am ( Sky Sports Golf )

Sunday, September 18 : 11pm-2am ( Sky Sports Golf )

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Fortinet Championship

Friday, September 16 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 17 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 18: 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, September 19 : 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from California here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial .

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Chiefs-Chargers Isn't On Cable TV - Here's Where To Watch

The Chiefs-Chargers rivalry has become one of the best in all of football thanks to the high-octane offenses led by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Their first of two regular season meetings this season will be contested tonight - but flipping stations isn't going to help you find it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Sky Tv#Us Tv#International#American
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16

On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Commanders vs. Lions Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-0) will play the Detroit Lions (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Lions. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Racing on TV, September 15-17

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
Motley Fool

Amazon and Apple Say No to LIV Golf Streaming Rights

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TECHNOLOGY
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV

A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
NFL
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

124
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy