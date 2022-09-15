ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

The Green Apple Art Center Has Another Great Show Sat!

The Green Apple Art Center in Eden is proud to present Joshua Ray Walker this Saturday, September 24th. Check out the video in this post and get your tickets!!. Doors open at 7 with dinner included with your ticket. The show starts at 8! With character-driven songs and an anti-Nashville look, Joshua Ray Walker has been winning hearts and ears since his debut in 2019 by fearlessly breaking the country music mold.
EDEN, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer

This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday

When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest

On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.

Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
CHRISTOVAL, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary

The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising

Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?

I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

