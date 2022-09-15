Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend. The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm. Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred. “Most of the time I am looking at the...
WTVQ
Annual Spoonbread Festival returns to Berea
BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The 26th annual Spoonbread Festival continued this weekend in Berea. The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city. The festival includes live music, street entertainment, a dog show, car shows, hot air balloons, and more than 146 vendors. “Spoonbread was...
WTVQ
Annual Pumpkin Festival returns to downtown Paris
PARIS, Ky (WTVQ)- In Paris, the annual Pumpkin Festival brought hundreds of people to downtown. The festival includes pumpkin painting and decorating, live music, and a corn hole tournament around the downtown courthouse steps. Dozens of vendors from across the state came to participate in the event. Organizers say the...
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
WTVQ
Blue Grass Airport offering new flight to Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Avelo airlines announced Thursday it’s expanding service out of Lexington to another Florida destination — Fort Myers. It marks the third flight service out of Blue Grass Airport to Florida. Avelo Airlines says introductory one-way fares start at $59 and can be booked...
WTVQ
WoodSongs to collect, distribute musical instruments to EKY communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WoodSongs, a broadcast company, and folksinger Michael Johnathon have teamed up to restore music to Appalachia after the floods. Music instruments of all kinds are being collected now until Friday, Sept. 30. After the instruments are inspected, polished and refurbished, they’ll be distributed to any person or organization affected by the floods for free.
WTVQ
Shady Rays, Feeding America partner for hunger awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With September being Hunger Action Month, Shady Rays is joining Feeding America to help take an action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Starting Friday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 23, Shady Rays will give 50 percent off its sunglasses to customers...
WTVQ
Kentucky partnering with 5 states for drug interdiction project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is partnering with five other state agencies in a drug enforcement campaign. The 6-State Trooper Project is aimed at focusing on drug interdiction. The effort by all six agencies began Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18. Other agencies involved include...
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
WTVQ
LexPark reimagines downtown parking spaces
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LexPark is hosting a special “parking” day in downtown Lexington. Various groups and artists will reimagine downtown spaces, turning normal metered spots into parks, areas for performance, art installations and more. They also will have safety tips from police and fire lieutenants, and...
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
WTVQ
City launches LexVote website ahead of election
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington on Friday launched LexVote, a comprehensive election website. The website comes about a month before the deadline to register to vote and about two months before Election Day. LexVote is described as a one-stop shop for all Lexington election information, like...
WTVQ
Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington. City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park. While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.
WTVQ
Judge rules in favor of Ky. teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a...
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
WTVQ
NAACP Lexington-Fayette Branch to host Voters Registration Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Lexington-Fayette branch is hosting a Voters Registration Drive next week for the second year. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the public space area near the...
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
WTVQ
More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
WTVQ
Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
WTVQ
Shootings, murders decreasing among youth, according to city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids were hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29-year-olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily on this age...
