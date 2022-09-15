Read full article on original website
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Victoria first responders working major vehicle crash on Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 a.m., Victoria Police and Fire Departments were on the scene of a major vehicle crash at 11000 N. Navarro St. and 1600 Edinburgh St. Officials said they received the call at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a Honda SUV and...
Pleasanton Express
The game warden is here now – everything is going to be OK
If you’re curious about what a person has to do nowadays to become a Texas Game Warden, Google “game warden training center,” and click on the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Training Center page. Click the “Facilities” tab and you can see the incredible complex where today’s game warden cadets train and live for seven months before they get to pin their badges on. You’ll see photos of pretty buildings on landscaped lawns. It’s impressive – like somebody plopped a brand-new shiny university in the middle of a 200-acre ranch in the middle of nowhere.
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight says books in question at Victoria Public Library will not be removed
VICTORIA, Texas – During a board meeting on September 13 Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight clarified that the city council does not recommend removing or relocating books because of LGBTQ content, saying that “we do not want to violate resident’s first amendment rights or attack LGBTQ perspectives,”.
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall. Thankfully it appears that no one was hurt, but just like we see in the movies or read about in the news in bigger cities, a jewelry store inside of our very own Victoria Mall got robbed over the weekend, in plain sight. That's right, over the weekend at Victoria Mall, a man was caught on film making a jewelry heist at Regal Jewelers after he asked to see an entire "display of bracelets."
Will Stand On LBGTQ Book Ban Shut Down Victoria Public Library?
Perusing the shelves of the Victoria Public Library has been a favorite family pastime with my children since they were born. Even as the youngest of our four children enters the early stages of adulthood, I relish the fact that all four "kids" will still let me read to them on occasion, even to this day. Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne continues to be a revered classic in our household, and 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest has been read aloud in our family multiple times as well.
BREAKING: 19-year-old victim succumbs to injuries following Cedar Street shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Cedar St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. Through preliminary investigation, officers discovered three...
Port Lavaca officials search for Wells Fargo robbery suspect Mark Anthony Trevino
PORT LAVACA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Texas Fusion Center (TXFC) received information from the Port Lavaca Police Department regarding a wanted subject, Mark Anthony Trevino. Trevino, 50, has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According...
Male Suspect Escapes Bank Robbery Inside Local Port Lavaca Bank
Port Lavaca Police Department addressed an early morning issue. Just before 10 am Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo in Port Lavaca noticed a man walk through the front doors. Without any disturbance, the man walked up to one of the bankers and handed them a slip. SLIPPING A NOTE. The banker...
Enjoy $3 Admission for National Cinema Day – Even in Victoria
September 3rd is dubbed 'National Cinema Day' and movie theatres around the Country are offering $3 admission no matter the time of day or the film format. That includes Cinemark in Victoria. This means that you can enjoy a $3 movie on a Saturday! Not only will you get to enjoy a flick at a throwback price. You can also enjoy a $3 small popcorn, $3 medium fountain drink or ICEE, and $3 any sized candy.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
THROWBACK THURSDAY: That One Time VPD Made a Rap Video[VIDEO]
Every Thursday, I like to bring back those memories, and here is one that I totally forgot about. Let me start out by saying that the Victoria Police Department has always had an outstanding and fun relationship with our community. Check out this rap video that the Victoria Police Department did back in 2013 about school zone safety. Such a fun way to get an important message out. It went viral and was received very well throughout the Crossroads area and Texas. Even though the video is almost 10 years old, the message remains the same.
Buckle Up Those Babies The Right Way Crossroads
As a grandma, I can attest new car seats can be super confusing!. Thankfully we've learned the importance of buckling our babies now we want to make sure they are buckled as safely as possible. This is why the City of Victoria is hosting a car seat inspection free to the public!
If You are From Victoria – You Get These References
I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about actually being able to take a left on Navarro?
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
