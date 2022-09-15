Every Thursday, I like to bring back those memories, and here is one that I totally forgot about. Let me start out by saying that the Victoria Police Department has always had an outstanding and fun relationship with our community. Check out this rap video that the Victoria Police Department did back in 2013 about school zone safety. Such a fun way to get an important message out. It went viral and was received very well throughout the Crossroads area and Texas. Even though the video is almost 10 years old, the message remains the same.

