Victoria, TX

Q92

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

The game warden is here now – everything is going to be OK

If you’re curious about what a person has to do nowadays to become a Texas Game Warden, Google “game warden training center,” and click on the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Training Center page. Click the “Facilities” tab and you can see the incredible complex where today’s game warden cadets train and live for seven months before they get to pin their badges on. You’ll see photos of pretty buildings on landscaped lawns. It’s impressive – like somebody plopped a brand-new shiny university in the middle of a 200-acre ranch in the middle of nowhere.
TEXAS STATE
Victoria, TX
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall

Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall. Thankfully it appears that no one was hurt, but just like we see in the movies or read about in the news in bigger cities, a jewelry store inside of our very own Victoria Mall got robbed over the weekend, in plain sight. That's right, over the weekend at Victoria Mall, a man was caught on film making a jewelry heist at Regal Jewelers after he asked to see an entire "display of bracelets."
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Will Stand On LBGTQ Book Ban Shut Down Victoria Public Library?

Perusing the shelves of the Victoria Public Library has been a favorite family pastime with my children since they were born. Even as the youngest of our four children enters the early stages of adulthood, I relish the fact that all four "kids" will still let me read to them on occasion, even to this day. Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne continues to be a revered classic in our household, and 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest has been read aloud in our family multiple times as well.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Enjoy $3 Admission for National Cinema Day – Even in Victoria

September 3rd is dubbed 'National Cinema Day' and movie theatres around the Country are offering $3 admission no matter the time of day or the film format. That includes Cinemark in Victoria. This means that you can enjoy a $3 movie on a Saturday! Not only will you get to enjoy a flick at a throwback price. You can also enjoy a $3 small popcorn, $3 medium fountain drink or ICEE, and $3 any sized candy.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

THROWBACK THURSDAY: That One Time VPD Made a Rap Video[VIDEO]

Every Thursday, I like to bring back those memories, and here is one that I totally forgot about. Let me start out by saying that the Victoria Police Department has always had an outstanding and fun relationship with our community. Check out this rap video that the Victoria Police Department did back in 2013 about school zone safety. Such a fun way to get an important message out. It went viral and was received very well throughout the Crossroads area and Texas. Even though the video is almost 10 years old, the message remains the same.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Buckle Up Those Babies The Right Way Crossroads

As a grandma, I can attest new car seats can be super confusing!. Thankfully we've learned the importance of buckling our babies now we want to make sure they are buckled as safely as possible. This is why the City of Victoria is hosting a car seat inspection free to the public!
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

If You are From Victoria – You Get These References

I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about actually being able to take a left on Navarro?
VICTORIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison

VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria

This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed

Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria

Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

