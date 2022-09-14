Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sturgis loses close one to Huron
STURGIS, S.D. – Week five of the high school football season kicked off Friday with Sturgis hosting the Huron Tigers for homecoming. The game finally started after a 90 minute rain and lightning delay. Despite a great effort by both teams, Huron earned its first win of the season,...
more955.com
Aberdeen Central earns first win of season over Kernels
ABERDEEN — The Mitchell Kernels lost to Aberdeen Central (1-3) on Friday on the road at Brownell Athletic Complex 27-13. The Kernels gave up five fumbles in the game and one interception, which was just too much to overcome. Karson Carda led Central with 206 yards on 19 carries....
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
KELOLAND TV
State loan may total $12.8M for Watertown project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between a state program, a developer and the city of Watertown resulted in a workforce housing project that otherwise would likely not have been completed, a state official said. The first of three workforce housing apartments opened in Watertown this week. The...
Madison Daily Leader
Tire Motive and Jack's Service
One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8. Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify Grant County dairy barn that partially collapsed
SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were...
KELOLAND TV
1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
gowatertown.net
Men sentenced in Mitchell murder case
MITCHELL, S.D.–Two people charged in connection with the murder of a man in a downtown Mitchell apartment in January 2021 were sentenced in Davison County Court Wednesday. Twenty nine year old Luis Perez-Melendez and 28-year old Jose Morales Acevedo went to the apartment of 38-year old Adalberto Machado to steal from him and collect drug money that was owed to them.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man charged after single-vehicle motorcycle accident
A Brookings man is injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that leads to his arrest for driving under the influence. Police Sergeant Joel Perry says it was called into 911 by a witness at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Perry says a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Brock Christie of Brookings crashed...
