headlightherald.com
Mystery at Lake Sarah
Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
theshelbyreport.com
Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’
Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
myklgr.com
Garvin man sentenced for wood stove, tool thefts in Lamberton
A Garvin man, Sean Eric Vanmerveren, age 24, has been sentenced in Redwood County District Court for stealing several wood stoves and a variety of tools from a Lamberton shed last November. According to court documents, on Nov. 27, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned of a theft that had...
brookingsradio.com
SDSU receives its largest grant ever
The grant, of up to $80 million, is for research into climate-smart beef and bison production. Perry Miller has more on Friday’s announcement…
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
KELOLAND TV
1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
