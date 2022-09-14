ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois, SD

headlightherald.com

Mystery at Lake Sarah

Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
theshelbyreport.com

Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’

Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
HURON, SD
myklgr.com

Garvin man sentenced for wood stove, tool thefts in Lamberton

A Garvin man, Sean Eric Vanmerveren, age 24, has been sentenced in Redwood County District Court for stealing several wood stoves and a variety of tools from a Lamberton shed last November. According to court documents, on Nov. 27, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned of a theft that had...
LAMBERTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
WATERTOWN, SD

