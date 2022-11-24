Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
- Bureau of Labor Statistics projections show just which jobs may rapidly decline from 2021 to 2031.
- Word processors and typists are projected to see the biggest employment decline by percentage.
- Nuclear power reactor operator, which pays six figures, is another job with a large percent decline.
Watch and clock repairers are among the jobs projected to see a large decline in employment from 2021 to 2031.
That's according to the latest projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing what employment may look like for various occupations in 2031. The base year for these projections was 2021, when the US was still adding back jobs across different industries after the pandemic.
Watch and clock repairers are projected to see employment fall from 2,200 in 2021 to 1,700 in 2031, or a decline of 24.7%. But the job that is projected to see the largest percent decrease in employment is word processors and typists; that occupation is projected to see employment drop 38.2%, from 46,100 in 2021 to 28,500 in 2031.
Based on median annual pay data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program in May 2021, eight of the 10 jobs that are projected to see employment dwindle the most make less than the median annual pay in the US. That includes hand cutters and trimmers which make $30,230, or $15,530 less than the median annual pay of $45,760.
On the other hand, nuclear power reactor operators, which is the fourth fastest-declining job, actually had average pay in the six figures. This job also usually only requires a high school diploma or equivalent for entry.
Below are the 20 jobs that are projected to see the largest percent declines in employment from 2021 to 2031, along with their pay from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program.20. Drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders (metal and plastic): Employment is projected to decline 18.6% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 6,900
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,300
Median annual pay: $38,58019. Hand grinding and polishing workers: Employment is projected to decline 18.7% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 16,100
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -3,000
Median annual pay: $35,67018. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 19.2% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 157,800
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -30,400
Median annual pay: $47,71017. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers: Employment is projected to decline 19.4% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 34,300
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -6,600
Median annual pay: $49,48015 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 20.2% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 508,000
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -102,600
Median annual pay: $62,06015 (tie). Refractory materials repairers (except brickmasons): Employment is projected to decline 20.2% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 700
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -100
Median annual pay: $54,25014. Manufactured building and mobile home installers: Employment is projected to decline 20.3% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 3,900
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -800
Median annual pay: $36,36013. Floral designers: Employment is projected to decline 21.0% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 44,400
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -9,300
Median annual pay: $29,88012. Mining roof bolters: Employment is projected to decline 21.5% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 1,900
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -400
Median annual pay: $59,77011. Prepress technicians and workers: Employment is projected to decline 22.7% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 26,000
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -5,900
Median annual pay: $42,61010. Motor vehicle electronic equipment installers and repairers: Employment is projected to decline 23.4% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 9,200
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,200
Median annual pay: $40,6709. Switchboard operators, including answering service: Employment is projected to decline 24.0% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 49,000
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -11,800
Median annual pay: $30,1508. Telephone operators: Employment is projected to decline 24.5% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 4,000
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,000
Median annual pay: $37,6306 (tie). Data entry keyers: Employment is projected to decline 24.7% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 155,900
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -38,500
Median annual pay: $35,6306 (tie). Watch and clock repairers: Employment is projected to decline 24.7% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 2,200
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -500
Median annual pay: $44,2505. Print binding and finishing workers: Employment is projected to decline 24.8% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 42,200
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -10,500
Median annual pay: $36,5904. Nuclear power reactor operators: Employment is projected to decline 26.8% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 4,800
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,300
Median annual pay: $104,2603. Hand cutters and trimmers: Employment is projected to decline 28.4% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 8,200
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,300
Median annual pay: $30,2302. Parking enforcement workers: Employment is projected to decline 37.1% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 8,600
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -3,200
Median annual pay: $46,5901. Word processors and typists: Employment is projected to decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031.
US employment in 2021: 46,100
Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -17,600
