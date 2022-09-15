Read full article on original website
Related
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
Bon Appétit! There's an 'Emily in Paris' Cookbook & It's Filled With Recipes Fans Will Love
There are many reasons to love France, from the romance of the language to its enviable fashion to its charming cities and countryside. Thanks to Netflix, we Americans have had the chance to experience France and its iconic City of Light through the wide eyes of Emily Cooper, a young social media strategist from Chicago who takes on a new job and a new life, in the hit show “Emily in Paris.” Trés romantique, n’est pa? Of course, Emily also explores romance and love through the two seasons of the show — can we talk about chef Gabriel, ooh la...
Authentic Pisco Sour Cocktail Recipe
In case you didn't realize it, the Pisco sour is a signature drink in Peru. Frayed Passport notes that the cocktail is most well-known in Peru, but people in Chile also take credit for it. Either way, one thing is for sure — it's absolutely delicious. This excellent drink is most notable thanks to the addition of an egg white, which makes the top nice and foamy. So, you may get a Pisco mustache from sipping this adult beverage instead of a milk mustache like kids get.
Horchata Mexican Rice Drink
Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!
RELATED PEOPLE
Epicurious
One-Pan Tartiflette With Bitter Lettuces and Pear Salad
This Alpine potato-and-bacon casserole is golden and gloriously gooey thanks to the slices of soft washed-rind cheese nestled on top before baking. Classic tartiflette recipes have you boil the potatoes separately in one pot, brown the onion and bacon in a skillet, and then combine everything into a casserole dish for baking. This streamlined version accomplishes it all in one large skillet or sauté pan. I like to serve this with a leafy salad of peppery bitter greens to cut the richness.
Sicilian Eggplant Caponata
Eggplant is the star of caponata, a stewed eggplant and tomato dish that hails from Sicily. Being such a classic dish, the internet is full of varieties and spins, but this recipe highlights how simple it can be to create a perfect caponata with a family recipe that comes straight from my grandma’s recipe book. It has a few minor adaptations and a lot more details (because if you know grandma recipes, you know they like to measure in spoonfuls and dashes); I did the test kitchen work to give you exact amounts.
Bon Appétit
Fresh Fettuccine With Vegemite and Aged Cheddar
“When I put this dish on our menu, I kept thinking about how many chefs would be disgusted by it,” says Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton, one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022. “But I do a lot of things a lot of people are disgusted by, and I’m doing ok. Plus, I like it.” With just 5 ingredients (including salt!) Loew-Banayan created a pasta unlike anything the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen had ever eaten. Luscious, cheesy, and incredibly savory, even the Vegemite (and Marmite) skeptics were floored by the instantaneous depth it offered, like a pleasantly funky and especially rich mac and cheese.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh
Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
Giada De Laurentiis' Orange Dessert Is Too Much For Instagram To Handle
It's no secret Giada De Laurentiis enjoys la dolce vita, which translates to "the sweet life" (via the Food Network website). In an interview with Randall Kaplan of the podcast "In Search of Excellence," the Italian-American chef said, "Originally, I went to [culinary school in] Paris because I wanted to be a pastry chef. I love desserts, I love sugar." Apparently, she loved the sweet stuff enough that De Laurentiis baked chocolate chip cookies for her own wedding guests (via First We Feast).
How To Shop For Tortilla Chips Like A Mexican Chef
If you spot perfectly golden tortilla chips in a clear bag with no brand name, you know you’ve found what you're looking for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheet Pan Panzanella with Squash and Prosciutto
My favorite type of salad is bread salad, aka panzanella. It’s generally filling enough to be a meal all on its own, while having enough veg to safely fit in the salad category. Traditional panzanella highlights summer’s bounty with fresh tomatoes, but this hearty version leans into the very best of fall produce.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Comments / 0