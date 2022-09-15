MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the management accounting profession, has engaged executive search firm Korn Ferry to recruit for IMA's next President and CEO. Korn Ferry will work with IMA's President and CEO Search Committee to identify highly qualified candidates for the association's lead staff role.

